Sunday 4 November, 2018
Man to appear in court over David Boland murder

The 34-year-old was stabbed in the early hours of Thursday morning.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 4 Nov 2018, 7:41 AM
28 minutes ago 1,744 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4321762
David Boland
Image: Facebook
David Boland
David Boland
Image: Facebook

A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning in connection with the murder of David Boland.

The 20-year-old man will appear before Naas District Court at 9:30am, to be charged in connection with the case.

Boland (34), originally from Nurney, died from injuries sustained in a stabbing incident on Duke Street in Athy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

It is understood he arrived at the scene at around 5.30am, when a house party was taking place in the area. He received treatment for his injuries at Midlands Regional Hospital but later died.

A man in his late 20s arrested and detained at Kildare Garda Station as part of the investigation was released without charge last night. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

About the author:

About the author
Ã“rla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

