'It was devastating': Republic of Ireland players lead tributes to 30 year-old fan who died in Denmark

MEMBERS OF THE Republic of Ireland soccer team have led tributes to Irish fan David Clerkin, who lost his life in Denmark.

The 30 year-old tragically died yesterday morning after falling into the water at Copenhagen Harbour, hours before the side faced off against Denmark in their final Nations League fixture.

The Irish team wore black armbands out of respect for Mr Clerkin during the tie, while the Football Association of Ireland said it was “deeply saddened” by the news.

And speaking today, Ireland captain Seamus Coleman revealed that the 30 year-old was on the players’ minds during their encounter with Denmark.

“We were [affected by the news],” Coleman said.

“It’s not right to go away to an Ireland game for a couple of days and never come back. It’s hard. We’re thinking of him and his family.”

Ireland defender Enda Stevens also revealed that the squad was hit hard by the news after finding out about Mr Clerkin’s passing before the match.

“It was devastating. Seamus, the skipper, just said in the huddle before the game to try and put on a performance to pay our respects,” he said.

“All I can do is pay my respects and give condolences to his family.”

Meanwhile, Mr Clerkin’s local club Drogheda United also paid tribute to him in a statement.

“We would like to express its deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of David Clerkin who passed away yesterday in Copenhagen,” the club said.

The FAI is continuing to work with An Garda Síochána and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade on the matter, while the Department confirmed yesterday that it is providing consular assistance to Mr Clerkin’s family.

With additional reporting from Paul Dollery.