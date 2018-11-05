GARDA SUPERINTENDENT DAVID Taylor has retired from An Garda Síochána following the hugely critical findings of the Disclosures Tribunal.

Justice Peter Charleton found there was a “campaign of calumny” to smear Garda Maurice McCabe.

Charleton said it had been orchestrated by former Garda Commissioner Martin Callinan and this was “actively aided” by Taylor in his report published last month.

Taylor had alleged that his involvement in the smear was under the orders of Callinan.

Charleton, however, found that while Callinan and Taylor were “in it together”, that Taylor didn’t do it “under orders”.

Taylor was suspended from duty by Garda management on 14 October in the wake of the findings.

He had previously worked as head of the force’s press office under Commissioner Callinan, during the period investigated by the tribunal.

TheJournal.ie understands that Taylor has now retired from An Garda Síochána.

He is eligible for a full pension, as he has completed 30 years of service (full service) in An Garda Síochána.

With reporting by Aisling O’Rourke