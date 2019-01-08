This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dublin City Council launches High Court challenge after it was refused planning for two new bridges

The council says the board’s decision means the costs of building the bridges will increase by between €25m and €42 million.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 10:37 PM
58 minutes ago 6,626 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4430274
The site of one of the proposed new bridges.
Image: Google Maps
The site of one of the proposed new bridges.
The site of one of the proposed new bridges.
Image: Google Maps

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL (DCC) has launched a High Court challenge against An Bord Pleanala’s refusal to relocate two proposed cyclist and pedestrians bridges over the River Liffey.  

DCC has brought proceedings after the planning authority last November refused to allow the council to relocate the proposed bridges in an eastward direction and ordered that a third bridge be constructed.
 
The council says the board’s decision, which DCC wants quashed, means the costs of building the bridges will increase by between €25m and €42 million.

The two bridges, which will cost over €31 million to build, were originally included in a 2012 plan called the North Lotts and Grand Canal Dock Strategic Development Zone Planning Scheme.  

Permission for the planning scheme was approved by the board in 2014.

DCC originally wanted bridges built in-line with Forbes Street on the southside, which would be known as the Forbes Bridge, and one located to the east which would be in line with Castleforbes Street on the northside.

However, DCC sought to relocate the two proposed bridges on grounds including concerns that the new Forbes bridge may impact on the proposed DART underground development.  

The new locations would also mean the bridges could be built quicker and cheaper, would allow for additional quayside space for boats, and would improve north-south connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists.

DCC sought permission from ABP to move the Forbes Street bridge 150 metres so it would be in line between New Wapping Street on the north side to Blood Stoney Road, and would be renamed Blood Stoney Bridge.

DCC also proposed to move the eastern bridge 330 metres, renamed the Points Bridge, and put it close to Tom Clarke Bridge. 

In its decision, An Bord Pleanala refused DCC’s application to move the proposed bridges on grounds including that the original sites were appropriate locations, and would better serve the interests and amenities in the long-term.

The original locations for the bridges would serve cyclists and pedestrians and would alleviate congestion compared to the proposed locations, the board also found.

ABP also said in its ruling that as well as the two proposed bridges, an additional bridge immediately west of the existing Tom Clarke (formerly East Link) Bridge should be constructed.

DCC, represented in court by Stephen Dodd Bl,  is seeking an order from the High Court quashing the board’s decision of 5 November last not to allow the council relocate the proposed bridges and that a third bridge be constructed.

DCC is also seeking a declaration from the court that the board’s decision with regards to the proposed bridges was outside the planning authorities legal powers

Permission to bring the action against the planning authority was granted, on an ex-parte basis, by Mr Justice Richard Humphreys today.

The Judge made the matter returnable to a date in February. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    95,094  10
    2
    		Former top housing official claims homelessness in Ireland is 'normal'
    56,407  173
    3
    		Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    52,549  44
    Fora
    1
    		The boss of Diageo's local whiskey says Ireland's luxury range is 'underdeveloped'
    1,242  0
    2
    		If we want our entrepreneurial spirit to blossom, we have to help the smaller guys
    114  0
    3
    		Real estate group Lisney says Dublin is facing a drought of available office space in 2019
    113  0
    The42
    1
    		'I just don’t think it was very fair' - Dublin star Healy critical of Varadkar's comments on medics
    34,762  18
    2
    		As it happened: Tottenham vs Chelsea, Carabao Cup semi-final first leg
    31,084  18
    3
    		'I could see the disappointment on his face' - Munster concerns for Irish centre Farrell
    25,770  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too landed last night, but how did it go down with viewers?
    13,591  1
    2
    		Everyone is talking about the R Kelly docuseries, but are you up to speed on it?
    5,584  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,431  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Victim of violent Ardee murder named locally
    Unaccompanied learner driver with no L-plates arrested after driving 115km/h in 50km/h zone
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (30s) in connection with Dublin 4 sexual assault
    IRELAND
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Fancy a stroll? Walkways and trails around Ireland are getting an upgrade
    Kerry region named as one of Rough Guides' best places in the world to visit in 2019
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    SEXUAL ASSAULT
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Bill Kenneally appears in court charged with 171 counts of sexual assault against three boys
    Kevin Spacey ordered to stay away from sexual assault accuser ahead of next court date in March
    Gardaí release Evofit of suspect in alleged sexual assault in Dublin city
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?
    Poll: Should the government supply every household with a breathalyser?
    Poll: Are you looking for a new job this year?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie