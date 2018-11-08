This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Embarrassing and nasty': Teachers report high levels of anxiety and stress due to cyberbullying by pupils

There have been calls for more resources for teachers.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 10:58 AM
1 hour ago 5,217 Views 13 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4329145
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu
Image: Shutterstock/Photographee.eu

ONE IN TEN teachers in Ireland have been a victim of cyberbullying – and most of it has been carried out by their own pupils, according to a new study. 

Research carried out by DCU’s National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre (ABC) found that almost 10% of teachers who participated in a study were the victims of online bullying and almost 15% were aware of a colleague experiencing cyberbullying in the last year.
 
The research surveyed 577 post-primary school teachers on the issue of cyberbullying which is defined as “the creation of digital texts, images and recordings that portray the teacher in ways that are demeaning and/or ridicule the teacher which are then transmitted to others”.
 
The report found that the majority of cyberbullying was mainly perpetrated by pupils (59%) with most of this victimisation taking place on social media. 
 
The impact of cyberbullying ranged from increased anxiety and stress levels, negative impacts on their working environment and a reluctance to report the issue and seek help from management.
 
Liam Challenor, a doctoral researcher at DCU’s National Anti-Bullying Research and Resource Centre said the study showed that more resources are needed to safeguard the mental health of Irish teachers. 

He said: “The findings of this research show that some post-primary teachers in Ireland experience cyberbullying from pupils, parents and other school staff. This victimisation has a significant impact on the well-being of these teachers and on a teacher’s role within a school context. It requires further supports to reduce cyberbullying in schools and to support everyone within the school community.” 

One research participant described what it was like the experience the abuse.

 The teacher said: “It is very upsetting. It is also very embarrassing to read nasty comments written about you, with no chance to defend yourself and no means of finding out who is responsible.” 
 
“Since it is in writing, it can be viewed again and again. The deliberate and underhand nature is intimidating and it’s hard to prevent further bullying.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		13 people killed after man opens fire at bar in California
    52,036  71
    2
    		A dead brothel owner from reality TV has been elected to a state seat in Nevada
    48,294  39
    3
    		US attorney general Jeff Sessions is resigning at Trump's request
    44,070  56
    Fora
    1
    		Pat Phelan says his new cosmetic clinic chain could be a 'half-billion-dollar business'
    421  0
    2
    		Ikea has gone cold on opening another Irish store - because it's focused online instead
    314  0
    3
    		Ireland would be seen as a much pricier destination without Airbnb, tourism officials say
    166  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    59,110  60
    2
    		As it happened: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    42,851  63
    3
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    41,886  67
    DailyEdge
    1
    		For the love of God, please stop sharing Sinéad O'Connor's tweets about white people
    11,732  12
    2
    		Makeup Revolution's new skincare products could give The Ordinary a run for its money
    11,626  3
    3
    		Una Healy is making headlines because she wants a friendship with Ben Foden
    8,926  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    LEO VARADKAR
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    Varadkar doubles down on comments about medics not taking holidays over new year period
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie