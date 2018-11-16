This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Watch: Response of armed garda units tested in terrorism training exercise

The threat level in Ireland remains moderate, which means an attack is unlikely.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 16 Nov 2018, 10:43 PM
45 minutes ago 2,969 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4344884

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

GARDAÍ AND OTHER emergency services this evening took part in a training exercise to help ensure they are prepared to respond to a terrorist attack involving multiple casualties.

There were around 50 people – mostly from the garda training college in Templemore – in or around a building posing as students at DCU. The exercise began just inside the entrance to the campus, where three men acting as the assailants arrived in a car and mowed down some of the students.

They then began to stab people outside one of the buildings. A local patrol car arrived, having initially been alerted to a road traffic collision, but when they realised it was potentially terror-related they called for armed back-up.

Source: Leah Farrell

First to arrive was the Armed Support Unit, which exchanged fire with the three men – one was killed.

The Emergency Response Unit arrived shortly after and the armed units moved inside the building as the two assailants took a number of people hostage in a lecture hall.

The exercise ended when armed officers moved into the room after being informed by a hostage that one of the men was dousing himself in petrol. All of the hostages in the room were saved and the two assailants were shot.

Donal O’Driscoll, garda special tactics and operations command, told reporters the exercise, which was the result of months of planning with multiple agencies, had been “extremely successful”. He said there were some issues identified, but that is the point of training like this – to learn.

O’Driscoll said An Garda Síochána is drawing on the experience and learnings of police forces that have had to deal with real terrorist attacks or mass shootings, particularly police officers in France who were involved in the response to the attack at the Bataclan theatre.

One example he gave was police having to use doors and other items to carry injured people out of the venue.

An Garda Síochána invested in special lightweight stretches, as seen in the video, that can be moved into emergency situations quickly and easily. They are also designed to allow just one person to pull them along the ground.

He said this kind of learning is helping gardaí to stay “ahead of the curve”.

O’Driscoll said the threat level in Ireland remains at moderate, which means an attack is unlikely, but possible.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    79,062  189
    2
    		Gardaí investigating fatal shooting of Clive Staunton (50) in Leixlip appeal for witnesses
    69,368  29
    3
    		'The worst I've seen yet': Concern as number of HIV and STI diagnoses rise this year
    33,719  52
    Fora
    1
    		'A pat on the back is six inches from a kick in the arse. We're taking it one burger at a time'
    333  0
    2
    		Hold-ups at Ireland's workplace watchdog are causing business headaches
    266  0
    The42
    1
    		Van der Flier to start for Ireland against All Blacks as Dan Leavy ruled out
    25,722  61
    2
    		Martin O'Neill is running out of excuses
    25,082  52
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    22,523  10
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Cardi B says she's depressed because she 'cannot stop losing weight' since Kulture's birth... it's The Dredge
    4,048  1
    2
    		Ashley Graham imposed a pre-marriage sex ban after 'giving it up too soon' in the past
    3,821  5
    3
    		Jude Law proved he's a bit of a dry shite by berating Eddie Redmayne's love of reality TV
    3,409  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Man to stand trial over 'crude circumcision' of baby boy who had to be hospitalised
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'The fans feel a little bit disappointed at the moment with us... It's their choice not to come'
    'I didn't think when I left Derry six months ago that I'd be here right now'
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    DUBLIN
    'Weâre going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    'We’re going to need the best performance of our season' - Read
    Man seriously injured in Dublin house fire
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie