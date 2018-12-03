You need to send letters by these dates so that they arrive before Christmas

HOW LATE CAN you leave it before posting your Christmas letters this year?

An Post has published a list of the latest you can post letters to ensure they make it in time for Christmas.

The list includes registered post, express post and courier post, but we’ll include the standard post letters and parcels in the article here to get you started:

Ireland: 19 December

19 December Northern Ireland: 19 December

19 December Great Britain: 17 December for parcels, 18 December for letters

17 December for parcels, 18 December for letters Europe: 13 December for parcels, 18 December for letters

13 December for parcels, 18 December for letters USA: 6 December

6 December Rest of the world: 6 December

The standard Irish stamp costs €1 and international stamps range from €1.35 to €1.50.

Post offices will close at 1pm on Christmas eve, and all post offices will closed between the 25-28 December (inclusive).

Normal business hours will apply on 29 – 31 December, post offices will close on 1 and 2 January, and normal business hours will apply on 3 January and after that.