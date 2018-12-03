This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
You need to send letters by these dates so that they arrive before Christmas

If you’re sending letters to the USA, Australia or Asia, you’ll have to send them this week to make sure they get there on time.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 3 Dec 2018, 2:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,582 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4372871
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com
Image: Shutterstock/Rawpixel.com

HOW LATE CAN you leave it before posting your Christmas letters this year?

An Post has published a list of the latest you can post letters to ensure they make it in time for Christmas. 

The list includes registered post, express post and courier post, but we’ll include the standard post letters and parcels in the article here to get you started:

  • Ireland: 19 December
  • Northern Ireland: 19 December
  • Great Britain: 17 December for parcels, 18 December for letters
  • Europe: 13 December for parcels, 18 December for letters
  • USA: 6 December
  • Rest of the world: 6 December

The standard Irish stamp costs €1 and international stamps range from €1.35 to €1.50.

Post offices will close at 1pm on Christmas eve, and all post offices will closed between the 25-28 December (inclusive).

Normal business hours will apply on 29 – 31 December, post offices will close on 1 and 2 January, and normal business hours will apply on 3 January and after that.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie



