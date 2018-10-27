These beautiful flowers may look lovely, but they are capable of stopping your heart and can make you hallucinate

THE DATURA PLANT may look lovely while in bloom, but did you know it is capable of sending a human into a state of deep and deadly sleep?

Throughout the month of October, the Botanic Gardens in Glasnevin, Dublin have been showing people the more unsavory uses of particular poisonous plants with their Magic, Murder and Monkshood tours.

Tour guide Karen Buckley introduced us to several different species like the Monkshood flower that can actually stop your heart from beating, and the berries of the Irish Yew Trees that can cause hallucinations.

The castor oil plant can be used to create the the poison ricin, responsible for shutting off protein in your body, and which has no known antidote.