Body of man discovered in his home off Navan Road in Dublin

GARDAÍ HAVE ISSUED an appeal for information, after the body of a man was discovered in his home in Hampton Square, off the Navan Road in Dublin 7.

The man’s body was discovered this morning at around 9.30am.

He was removed to the Mater Hospital and a post-mortem will take place tomorrow.

Investigating gardaí are anxious to speak to anyone who was in the Hampton Square area between 7am and 9.40am this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to call Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7008, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.