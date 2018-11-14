This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Wednesday 14 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'A toxic wasteland': Hundreds of people still missing after California wildfires

The death toll has now risen to 48.

By AFP Wednesday 14 Nov 2018, 8:53 AM
1 hour ago 4,800 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4338516
Firefighters battle wildfire near a freeway in Simi Valley, California.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Firefighters battle wildfire near a freeway in Simi Valley, California.
Firefighters battle wildfire near a freeway in Simi Valley, California.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

THOUSANDS OF FIREFIGHTERS battled blazes in northern and southern California yesterday as body recovery teams searched the remains of houses and charred cars for victims of the deadliest wildfire in the history of the US state.

At least 50 deaths have been reported statewide so far from the late-season wildfires, and with hundreds of people unaccounted for, the toll is likely to rise.

Most of the fatalities have been caused by the so-called “Camp Fire” in and around the town of Paradise which has a population 26,000, in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada mountains about 130 kilometers north of the capital Sacramento.

“Today an additional six human remains were recovered, which brings the total to 48. All six of those remains were located in Paradise, and they were located within homes,” local Sheriff Kory Honea told a news conference.

Another two deaths have been reported from the “Woolsey Fire,” north of Los Angeles.

Paradise, which is home to many retirees and has experienced an unusually dry fall, was virtually razed to the ground by the fast-moving “Camp Fire” blaze.

Residents have recounted harrowing tales of fleeing the fires on foot with little more than the clothes on their backs.

Others escaped by driving through tunnels of smoke and fire as flames licked at their vehicles on gridlocked roads dotted with abandoned cars.

Melissa Schuster, a member of the Paradise town council, told ABC News that the entire town “is a toxic wasteland right now.”

“We have teams, you know, coroner teams, that have to go house to house and vehicle to vehicle,” Schuster said.

Hundreds of thousands flee

The “Camp Fire”, which erupted last Thursday, has ravaged 130,000 acres of land and is 35% contained, according to California Fire Department.

Butte County, where the blaze is located, has seen less than an inch of rainfall in more than 30 weeks.

The “Camp Fire” has destroyed some 7,600 homes and 260 commercial properties. Battling the blaze are more than 5,600 fire personnel, some from as far away as Washington state and Texas.

Southern California Wildfires Source: Reed Saxon/PA Images

The “Woolsey Fire”, which also began last Thursday, has razed 97,114 acres and has been 40% contained. 

The Fire Department has said that more than 3,500 fire personnel were battling the blaze.

“We’re starting to get a handle on this fire,” said Captain Brian McGrath of the Ventura County Fire Department in an online briefing. “I’m not feeling nearly the amount of wind and it’s a little bit cooler this morning.”

The “Woolsey Fire” has destroyed 435 structures including the 100-year-old Paramount Ranch where HBO’s “Westworld” and other popular television shows and movies were filmed. The Fire Department has said that it is threatening another 57,000 structures.

The fires have forced a quarter of a million people to flee their homes and seven evacuation shelters have been set up in Butte County, three of which are already full, according to the authorities.

Major disaster

On Monday, US President Donald Trump – at the request of state authorities – declared that a “major disaster” be declared in California. 

The declaration provides for federal assistance to aid state firefighting and recovery efforts in the counties of Butte, Ventura and Los Angeles.

Trump had earlier earned the ire of state officials with a claim that “gross mismanagement” of forestry in the state was responsible for the damage.

California Governor Jerry Brown said that he expects the fires could be worse in the years to come.

“Unfortunately, the best science is telling us that the dryness, warmth, drought, all those things, they’re going to intensify,” Brown said.

The “Woolsey Fire” on the southern end of the state has devoured mansions and mobile homes alike in the coastal town of Malibu.

Over the weekend, the “Woolsey Fire” engulfed parts of Thousand Oaks, where a Marine Corps veteran shot dead 12 people in a country music bar on Wednesday.

 © AFP 2018

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Black lace thong held up in the Dáil as TD raises controversial rape trial comments
    68,899  0
    2
    		Over half a million people watched the Maurice McCabe documentary on RTÉ last night
    45,742  52
    3
    		'Judgement day', 'moment of truth' and 'betrayal': UK front pages react to news of Brexit deal
    36,147  41
    Fora
    1
    		Irish entrepreneur Oisin Hanrahan got a $4m-plus share windfall from the sale of Handy
    454  0
    2
    		Ireland's a post-Brexit paradise for EU staff in the UK - but many are priced out of the move
    240  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've no doubt I've much more passion playing for Ireland than I would have for England'
    35,108  11
    2
    		No 2016 grudging, just respect as All Blacks pitch up in Dublin
    33,444  28
    3
    		'Tá mo chuid déanta' - Kerry great Ó Sé brings football playing career to an end
    28,840  6
    DailyEdge
    1
    		'I was terrified of my own voice:' GBBO's Kim-Joy on life with severe social anxiety
    6,266  1
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    5,027  3
    3
    		Stila got caught out photoshopping their models, in what seems to be a growing trend for brands
    4,955  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí arrest 46 in operation clamping down on 'organised begging' in Dublin city centre
    Gardaí appeal for witnesses after two men in their 20s die in Mayo car crash
    New handheld devices will help gardaí identify uninsured drivers
    DUBLIN
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks
    'The people who will benefit are inspiring' - Dublin stars hoping to Help Real Heroes
    'The beating heart of Dublin is here': Returned Heart of St Laurence to go on public display tomorrow
    EU
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    'Europe must take our fate into our own hands': Angela Merkel calls for future creation of European army
    Calls for Taoiseach to brief party leaders on Brexit state-of-play as talks enter the 'endgame'
    Report on Ireland's sex industry: 'Highly organised, thriving in every county'
    RTÉ
    Maurice McCabe's wife Lorraine: 'I felt frightened... I was afraid they'd do something to hurt him'
    Maurice McCabe's wife Lorraine: 'I felt frightened... I was afraid they'd do something to hurt him'
    Over half a million people watched the Maurice McCabe documentary on RTÉ last night
    Poll reveals 62% of people in Northern Ireland believe a united Ireland more likely post-Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie