'Love and miss you': Christmas messages from Irish soldiers serving abroad

THERE ARE CURRENTLY 650 military personnel serving in 13 different countries around the world.
For many of our Irish soldiers, Christmas will be spent in the company of their colleagues and not with their families.
During the past 12 months, over 1,690 soldiers, sailors and aircrew rotated through 13 countries and one sea on a range of peace support operations.
Currently, the largest Defence Forces deployment is to South Lebanon with UNIFIL, where 460 personnel are deployed.
There are also over 130 personnel deployed as a Disengagement Observer Force in the Golan Heights, UNDOF, where in October they completed a relocation from the Golan Heights to Syria.
Defence Forces members also serve in smaller numbers in missions deployed to Mali, Kosovo, Bosnia, the Democratic Republish of Congo & Western Sahara.
Below are some messages that our personnel serving overseas wish to send to their families and friends at home this Christmas.
I would like to say Happy Christmas and a Happy New Year to all my friends at home, especially to my girlfriend Shauna who is expecting our first child in January. Love and miss you everyone, see you all soon.
To all my family, friends and loved ones, have a great Christmas and see you all in May, please God. Special hello to my daughter Naomi and partner Vicki.
To my husband Richie whom I miss so much. I love you to the moon and back. I hope the dogs are looking after you. To my family and friends, wishing you a wonderful Christmas and a great New Year. See you all in February.
I want to wish all my family a Happy Christmas, especially my little girl Ella. Hope Santa comes and see you soon.
Porter wishes his family and friends a very Happy Christmas.
Happy Christmas from the Golan Heights.
Smith wishes her family and friends a very Happy Christmas.
Season’s greetings to all our family and friends back home in Ireland from Kosovo.
To Senan and baby Saoirse, I hope you all have a great day and Santa brings you everything you asked for. To my wife Brenda, thank you for keeping the show on the road and I wish you all a very Merry Christmas from Congo. Missing you all lots. Finally, to my entire family and friends, have a great Christmas and see you all in 2019!
I would like to wish my family and friends at home a Happy Christmas and a peaceful and prosperous New Year. I especially want to say hello to my life, Elaine and my children, Tom and Katie. I miss you all and love you very much.
