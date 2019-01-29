This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Tuesday 29 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Over 600 life-saving defibrillators in Ireland require urgent updates, HPRA warns

The HPRA issued its warning ahead of the forecasted drop in temperature over the coming days.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 29 Jan 2019, 1:56 PM
44 minutes ago 1,539 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4465026
Image: Shutterstock/ms.nen
Image: Shutterstock/ms.nen

OVER 600 AUTOMATED external defibrillators (AEDs) by four different manufacturers require urgent updates in Ireland, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) has warned ahead of the forecasted cold weather. 

Owners of AEDs are being urged to check that the recommended safety and maintenance updates on their device have been undertaken. 

Irish sporting venues, schools, hotels, restaurants, offices, shopping centres and all individuals who are in possession of an AED are advised to urgently check if their device is one of the following models: 

  • Life-Point by Metsis Medikal Teknik Sistemler Elektronik Otomoti
  • Samaritan PAD 300/300P by Physio Control, formerly HeartSine
  • Telefunken HR1 by Telefunken
  • Philips HeartStart FRx, Heartstart HSE1 (Onsite), Heartstart HS1 (Home) by Philips

If someone has an affected AED, the HPRA is calling on the owner to contact the manufacturer or the HPRA to ensure it receives all necessary updates. 

An estimated 614 AEDs by four different manufacturers require urgent updates in Ireland to ensure they work correctly in an emergency situation. Without these updates, the devices may not work as intended. 

As part of the ongoing maintenance of an AED, it important to consider if or when it will need to be replaced as AEDs, like most pieces of equipment, will have an expected lifespan.

At the time of purchase, the manufacturer should be able to provide this information along with details of the warranty period which will help ensure that the AED is kept up to date. Safety-related updates to AEDs are normally offered by manufacturers independent of whether the AED is still under warranty.

“We would urge those in possession of a device which needs to be updated to contact the manufacturer or the HPRA to organise the necessary updates as soon as possible,” Anne Tobin, medical devices vigilance manager of the HPRA said. 

This action could be the difference between life and death for whomever next requires treatment with the AED. 

“These devices offer an important first response intervention and we know that the majority of cardiac arrests occur outside of the healthcare environment,” Tobin said. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Landmark Dublin pizza restaurant closes its doors for the last time
    49,650  28
    2
    		People doctoring M50 crash images to avoid Facebook's filters and upload online, TD says
    40,263  63
    3
    		Ten UK food stores warn MPs of the 'disruption' and 'shock' of a no-deal Brexit
    33,312  38
    Fora
    1
    		AIB's mooted bid for Payzone could give the bank fintech cred - without the risks
    444  0
    2
    		Hoteliers want extra time to prep for the 'financial pressure' of mandatory pensions
    80  0
    The42
    1
    		Ireland will try to 'bore the sh*t out of us' - England defence coach Mitchell
    40,923  104
    2
    		'I would love to still be able to play for Ireland, but I'm not going begging'
    31,113  94
    3
    		Wexford 'actively looking' for new manager and hoping to avoid another walkover this weekend
    26,804  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Were you mortified over Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Las Vegas performance?
    42,166  1
    2
    		The Ted Bundy documentary and film are now experiencing the 'You' effect
    6,719  3
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Monday
    4,953  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CAR CRASH
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    Funeral arrangements announced for four young men who died in Donegal crash
    'A cloud of sadness over the area': Tributes paid to four young men killed in Co Donegal car crash
    'The stuff of nightmares': Four men in their 20s killed in Donegal car crash named
    DONEGAL
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Man (30s) arrested after gardaí discover €400k worth of cannabis being grown in house
    Remains found on Donegal beach confirmed to be missing 72-year-old woman
    Gardaí investigating after body of female found on beach in Donegal
    COURTS
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'Stuff of nightmares': Life sentence in murder case where victim was thrown down rubbish chute
    'He was too decent to leave someone in trouble': Mother of love triangle murder victim speaks in court
    Limerick man jailed for 11 years for raping partner's young daughter

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie