This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Sunday 6 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Delayed rollout of local CCTV cameras across the country criticised

Only 20 local CCTV schemes have received government funding despite €1 million being available.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 1,377 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4400759
Image: Shutterstock/Ed Samuel
Image: Shutterstock/Ed Samuel

FIANNA FÁIL HAS called on the government to speed up the installation of CCTV cameras to help local communities combat crime. 

Earlier last year, €1 million in funding was allocated to assist local community groups to install Community Closed Circuit-Television in their area under the government’s confidence-and-supply agreement with the party. 

The maximum grant available under the scheme is €40,000 and it is intended the scheme will run over three years. 

Due to data protection issues raised by council representatives and a complicated application process, however, only 20 schemes have so far received funding with a further four schemes currently under consideration.

Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesperson Jim O’Callaghan has said that similar CCTV schemes have proven successful in communities where it has been installed and is calling on the government to speed up the “full roll-out” of local CCTV.

“It’s a complicated scheme…it’s very difficult to do. That’s partly the reason why numbers are so low,” O’Callaghan has said. “The money is available but the money isn’t being taken up. There needs to be a political will. But also they need to make it simpler.

Aside from that, the government should be rolling this out themselves on behalf of the Gardaí.

Some local representatives remain unconvinced that CCTV is the solution to preventing and tackling crime in certain areas, though. 

Green Party councillor for Dublin’s north inner city Ciarán Cuffe has said that CCTV is “not the panacea” to tackling crime.

Often it is installed as a short-term measure in communities while other underlying issues remain unresolved. 

“It can be used to deter (illegal) dumping but in the case of Gardaí monitoring I haven’t seen evidence that Gardaí have sufficient resources to monitor [it].”

Fianna Fáil’s O’Callaghan says that, while CCTV won’t solve crime in urban areas, in rural areas “it provides a greater sense of security” and acts as “a deterrent to people who are intending to commit crime.”

“There’s no one measure that solves crime. But it is an important feature of public safety.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    65,424  32
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A teacher in Westmeath on €47,000 who wants to put an end to her costly commute
    56,902  77
    3
    		'Pub life and gambling': A Soviet Russian guide to 1970s Ireland
    46,448  23
    Fora
    1
    		Here are the main issues Ireland's lawmakers will encounter in 2019
    108  0
    2
    		Louis Copeland's family wants to create the next Avoca of the Irish crafts market
    53  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Ulster, Guinness Pro14
    55,988  19
    2
    		As it happened: Connacht v Munster, Guinness Pro14
    36,969  37
    3
    		As it happened: Man United vs Reading, FA Cup third round
    34,887  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here are 12 of the grimmest properties on the Dublin rental market this January
    13,080  6
    2
    		A quick reminder of which Kardashians have which kids, ahead of Kim's fourth baby
    5,888  1
    3
    		Niall Horan, Barry Keoghan, and Ellen DeGeneres... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    3,637  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?
    DUP: 'It is becoming clearer by the day that no one is ever going to build a border'
    HEALTH
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    New tool identifies which patients with COPD are at risk of death or serious complications
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    GARDAí
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    Man due in court in connection with death of woman in Donegal
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    EU
    More than half of Tories would prefer no-deal Brexit over current agreement
    More than half of Tories would prefer no-deal Brexit over current agreement
    Coveney says talking about a united Ireland as part of Brexit debate is 'hugely unhelpful'
    Juncker tells UK 'get your act together' over Brexit

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie