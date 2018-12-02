This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Sunday 2 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

As Uber Eats arrives in Ireland, Deliveroo threatens defecting restaurants with higher rates

Competition in on-demand delivery has intensified with the new player in town.

By Fora Staff Sunday 2 Dec 2018, 12:15 PM
Nov 26th 2018, 1:00 AM 7,931 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4367645

AS IRELAND’S FOOD delivery market heats up, Deliveroo has warned restaurants that it will increase their commission rates unless they stop using newly-launched rival Uber Eats.

The service officially rolled out in Ireland on 8 November and competes with Deliveroo and Just Eat for stakes in the competitive on-demand food delivery business.

One restaurant that decided to give Uber Eats a try was threatened by Deliveroo with an increase in commission rates if it didn’t cut off its service with the newcomer.

In an email sent on 9 November by a Deliveroo account manager, it warned The Good Food Store in Dublin city centre that it was planning to up the commission rate from 30% to 35%.

“We are contacting you because it has come to our attention that you have recently joined UberEats (sic) – this makes it difficult for us to continue working with, and investing in you, on the competitive rate of 30%. As such, 30 days from now, your renewed commission rate will be 35%,” the email said.

“We are more than happy to continue working with you exclusively on your preferential rate. If you wish to do so, please inform us when you have left the UberEats platform and we will update your account accordingly,” it continued.

The restaurant’s owner, Vanessa Clarke, told Fora that the outfit tries a number of order booking and delivery platforms to find the best rates.

She said she voiced her dissatisfaction with Deliveroo upon hearing of the rate change but has had no further correspondence with the company since then.

8916 Cyles_90541743 Source: RollingNews

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said it operates different commission rates for restaurants that use it exclusively versus those that use multiple operators.

“More and more restaurants choose to partner exclusively with Deliveroo because of the proven track record of our delivery network, the reliability of the riders we work with and our passion for amazing meals,” the spokesperson said.

Those that do, pay lower commission on orders and receive a number of other benefits. In the small number of cases where partners have left exclusivity, commission rates have been adjusted.

According to its latest accounts, Deliveroo in Ireland booked sales of €5.1 million in 2017, up from €2.8 million the year prior.

Uber Eats has not disclosed its commission rate but Fora understands that it charges an average of around 30%.

Competition

Food delivery operators often run exclusivity deals to keep clients away from competitors by offering lower rates.

However, concerns have been raised in other international markets that the practice may be anti-competitive.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission said it has not received any specific complaints on this issue.

The Restaurants Association of Ireland said that its members haven’t yet voiced concerns over increased commission rates when they use more than one delivery platform.

However, chief executive Adrian Cummins said food firms have had general complaints about rates being too high.

He said the association is seeking meetings with operators to negotiate lower rates for its members.

Get our NEW Daily Briefing with the morning’s most important headlines for innovative Irish businesses.

Written by Jonathan Keane and posted on Fora.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fora Staff

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Quiz: How much do you know about cows and bulls?
    38,240  26
    2
    		Frank McDonald: 'I wanted to paint a picture of Ireland in the 50s and 60s - it was a different country'
    35,308  25
    3
    		Ireland in a Snapshot: Decay at the manor - exploring Ireland's abandoned houses
    31,663  18
    Fora
    1
    		Why we should encourage over 55s to choose contract work over retirement
    257  0
    2
    		There's a lack of new hotel rooms in regional cities. Here's why investors aren't biting
    157  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Southampton v Man United, Premier League
    43,993  29
    2
    		18-year-old Irish striker makes first Premier League start, as Southampton pile pressure on Mourinho
    35,336  22
    3
    		Ross Byrne stars as Leinster romp to victory at Rodney Parade
    32,424  102
    DailyEdge
    1
    		What is 'blackfishing' and why are some white influencers doing it to get followers?
    7,072  3
    2
    		Kylie Jenner, Lea Michele, and Conor McGregor... it's our celeb winners and losers of the week
    6,589  5
    3
    		Poll: Are you thirsty for Kurt Russell's ridey Santa on Netflix?
    6,053  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    US
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    Donald Trump plans meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in 2019
    'We have lost a great American': Michael D Higgins, former US presidents pay tributes to George H.W. Bush
    US archdiocese to file for bankruptcy as it faces litany of lawsuits over sexual assault by priests
    GARDAí
    GardaÃ­ seize â¬90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Gardaí seize €90,000 worth of drugs, cash and stun gun in north Dublin
    Appeal for public's help in finding missing 26-year-old woman
    Man (39) dies from injuries after being struck by lorry in Tipperary on Tuesday
    DUBLIN
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    Everything you need to know ahead of the Euro 2020 draw in Dublin
    60% of people want Dublin's College Green to be traffic-free and turned into a plaza
    Poll: Two Dubs, one Rebel - Who deserves to be named Player of the Year tonight?
    FRANCE
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    'I will never accept violence': France considers state of emergency over anti-government protests
    At least 224 people arrested and 80 injured in 'yellow vest' protests in Paris
    Explainer: Who are France's 'yellow vest' protesters and what are they looking for?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie