The Government wants you to tell it how to make voting easier

THE GOVERNMENT TODAY confirmed that it is looking to the public to propose ways of updating our electoral registration process in a bid to make voting easier.

The way people register to vote or amend their details (for example, address) on the Register of Electors has not changed significantly since the foundation of the State.

Last month, TheJournal.ie reported how the government intended on shaking up the system – something which was confirmed today.

The Government intends to reform and modernise the electoral registration process. There are seven main proposals:

Simplification of forms and the registration process

A rolling electoral register (continuous registration)

Optional online registration (with the option of registering with paper forms continuing) and secure self-service

A move to individual registration only

Enabling a single national electoral register database with unique identifiers

A move to verified identity using one’s Personal Public Service Number (PPSN)

Data sharing between public bodies and electoral registration authorities (local authorities) to maintain accuracy and comprehensiveness

The Government is also considering allowing provisional registration for 16-17 year olds, with registration automatically becoming active on someone’s 18th birthday, specific registration provision for people with no fixed address (for example, people experiencing homelessness)

Launching the public consultation process, Junior Minister for Electoral Reform, John Paul Phelan said: “Reducing the number of different registration forms; allowing people to register online; and introducing a process of continuous or rolling registration would make the registration process much more user-friendly and similar to the way people interact with other State services. These changes reflect changes in how we live today.”

People can read the proposals at www.registerreform.gov.ie. They can make a submission by emailing registerreform@housing.gov.ie