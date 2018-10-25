NYPD bomb squad remove 'suspicious package' sent to Robert DeNiro

Robert DeNiro has been a vocal supporter of the Democrats.

POLICE IN NEW York have removed a suspicious package from a building associated with Robert DeNiro in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan.

The operation comes following yesterday’s discovery of suspicious packages that were sent to Democrat politicians and critics of President Donald Trump.

The NYPD said this morning that it was dealing with “reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted that the package has now been removed and is being taken to a secure facility.

Images from the scene show police bomb squad vehicles at the scene of the incident on Greenwich and Franklin streets.

Actor Robert DeNiro owns a number of buildings at the city block, including the Tribeca Grill restaurant and Tribeca Productions, and AP is reporting that the package was sent to DeNiro.

Citing sources, AP is also reporting that the package sent to DeNiro “appears linked” to the mail bombs sent to Democrats.

The US Secret Service said yesterday it intercepted packages sent to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.