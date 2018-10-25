This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 25 October, 2018
NYPD bomb squad remove 'suspicious package' sent to Robert DeNiro

The operation follows yesterday’s discovery of suspicious packages sent to Democrat politicians.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 25 Oct 2018, 11:58 AM
1 hour ago 6,817 Views 47 Comments
Robert DeNiro has been a vocal supporter of the Democrats.
Image: PA Images
Robert DeNiro has been a vocal supporter of the Democrats.
Robert DeNiro has been a vocal supporter of the Democrats.
Image: PA Images

POLICE IN NEW York have removed a suspicious package from a building associated with Robert DeNiro in the Tribeca neighbourhood of Manhattan. 

The operation comes following yesterday’s discovery of suspicious packages that were sent to Democrat politicians and critics of President Donald Trump

The NYPD said this morning that it was dealing with “reports of a suspicious package in the vicinity of Greenwich and Franklin streets in Tribeca, Manhattan.”

NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill tweeted that the package has now been removed and is being taken to a secure facility. 

Images from the scene show police bomb squad vehicles at the scene of the incident on  Greenwich and Franklin streets.

Actor Robert DeNiro owns a number of buildings at the city block, including the Tribeca Grill restaurant and Tribeca Productions, and AP is reporting that the package was sent to DeNiro. 

Citing sources, AP is also reporting that the package sent to DeNiro “appears linked” to the mail bombs sent to Democrats.  

The US Secret Service said yesterday it intercepted packages sent to both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama.

