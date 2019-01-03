This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 3 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Death toll rises to eight in Denmark train accident

Sixteen others were hurt, but none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

By AFP Thursday 3 Jan 2019, 8:30 AM
43 minutes ago 1,056 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4421182

THE DEATH TOLL from a train accident in Denmark, when a truck trailer appeared to blow off a cargo train in strong winds and hit a passenger train, has risen from six to eight, police have said.

“Police have now examined the train and found two more deceased,” police said in a statement.

Five women and three men were killed in the accident, which occurred in rush hour traffic yesterday morning on the Great Belt Bridge linking the islands of Zealand, where Copenhagen is located, and Funen.

Sixteen others were hurt, but none of them suffered life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said yesterday that the passenger train appeared to have struck an empty truck trailer that had blown off a cargo train travelling in the opposite direction on a different track.

DENMARK-TRAIN ACCIDENT-CASUALTIES The front of the damaged train. Source: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Debris could be seen lying across the front of the passenger train.

Investigators said they did not yet know why or how the trailer fell off.

Passenger Heidi Langberg Zumbusch had just boarded the train and taken her seat when the accident happened.

“There was a loud crash and the windows started smashing onto our heads. We went flying down onto the floor, and then the train stopped,” she told Danish public broadcaster DR.

“We were lucky. The people in the carriage in front of us were not so lucky,” she said, adding that her fellow passengers told her they saw the side of that carriage had been ripped off.

Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen sent condolences to the families of the victims.

“Regular Danes on their way to work or on their way home after the holidays have had their lives torn apart. It’s deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the victims and their families,” he said.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Fancy driving a train for a living and earning up to €57k a year? Irish Rail is hiring
    142,101  68
    2
    		Electric car sales double but this SUV was the most popular new car in Ireland in 2018
    55,253  62
    3
    		Teen girl charged over Dublin face slash attack
    42,208  0
    Fora
    1
    		Genomics Medicine Ireland will open a Dublin centre to collect and study people's genetic data
    128  0
    2
    		Dublin's Roomigo is on a mission to ease the headache of finding decent housemates
    76  0
    3
    		We're teaming up with Griffith College to give one reader an online MBA scholarship
    32  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Newcastle United vs Man United, Premier League
    54,473  22
    2
    		Secrecy surrounding stricken Schumacher 'completely understandable' - Brawn
    45,907  30
    3
    		Lukaku and Rashford on target as Man United make it four wins on the bounce under Solskjaer
    29,458  73
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Pete Davidson is the latest male comedian to take aim at Louis C.K.
    9,673  2
    2
    		What is 'deepfake' porn and why is Scarlett Johansson speaking out about it?
    8,584  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you feel conflicted over RTÉ's Celebrity Home of the Year?
    6,520  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    PODCAST: 'Irene didn't have to die and now she's part of this scandal'
    HEALTH
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Pro-Life Campaign has 'no plans' to protest outside hospitals or GP services over abortion services
    Babies born in Ireland in 2019 can expect to live until 2101
    Simon Harris pays tribute to Rhona Mahony, who made history as first female Master of Holles Street
    GARDAí
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Man (44) released without charge following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teen released following shooting at Dublin takeaway premises
    Teenage girl dies in hospital after being knocked down by car in Cork collision
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Dublin City Council has scrapped all library fines - even if you have an outstanding balance to pay
    Man dies after New Year's Day apartment fire in Dublin
    Gardaí called about thefts at Crumlin's children's hospital 17 times in two years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie