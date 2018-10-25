Gardaí name 59 year-old killed in Cork shooting as Derry Coakley as tributes pour in on social media

A MAN WHO was killed in a shooting incident near Macroom, Co Cork earlier this week has been named by gardaí as Derry Coakley.

The 59-year old was pronounced dead after investigators attended a scene where he was found with a gunshot wound shortly after 11.40pm at Raleigh North on Tuesday night.

A man in his 60s was later arrested and questioned at Bandon Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007.

A postmortem examination has also been completed, although gardaí are not releasing the results of this for operational reasons.

A number of tributes to Mr Coakley were posted on social media, with locals in the Macroom area praising him for his contributions to the community.

One person said the area would “never be the same” without the 59 year-old and thanked him for his work around Macroom.

A second individual said the community remained in shock at his killing, and expressed sorrow at his death.