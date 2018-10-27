Man to appear in court over murder of Derry Coakley in Cork

A MAN IN his 60s is set to appear before a special sitting of Bandon District Court at 3pm today in connection with the murder of Derry Coakley.

The 59-year-old died after being shot in Raleigh North, Macroom, Co Cork on Tuesday night.

A post-mortem examination has been completed but gardaí are not releasing details at this stage for operational reasons.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who has information or who was in the Raleigh North area between 10.30pm and midnight on Tuesday to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Tributes to Coakley have been posted on social media in recent days, with locals in the Macroom area praising him for his contributions to the community.

