Cast of Derry Girls to be immortalised with mural in Derry City

The main Derry Girls characters - Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James - will be painted onto a side of the Badgers Bar.

A MURAL OF the cast of Derry Girls is to be painted in the city to celebrate the show’s return later this year.

According to the Belfast Telegraph, main characters – Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle and James – will be immortalised on the side of Badgers Bar, Orchard-street.

The first series of the comedy was praised for its depiction of both family life and what it was like to be a teenager in 1990s Northern Ireland, becoming the most watched show ever in the North.

The large mural is being developed by Channel 4′s creative agency who are working alongside not-for-profit social enterprise group, UV Arts.

James Walker, Head of Marketing at Channel 4 told the Derry Journal that the artwork pays tribute not only to Derry City’s culture and people but also “brings the mischievous and funny characters of Derry Girls to life.”

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mayor of Derry City John Boyle said he was delighted to see the show’s success which he says has shone a spotlight on Derry’s humour and culture.

There is great anticipation here for the next instalment of the Derry Girls series and this artwork is a real tribute to the cast which will no doubt be really well received by fans.

The show’s show is set to return for its highly anticipated second season later this year.