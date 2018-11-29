Police tracing man 'with shaved head and grey hoodie' after Derry sexual assault

DETECTIVES IN THE North are investigating a report of sexual assault in Derry during the early hours of Sunday morning.

A woman in her late 20s was approached and sexually assaulted by man in the Great James Street area shortly before 2am and was attacked.

Detective Constable Suzanne Nicol said the suspect is described as having a shaved head and was wearing a grey hoodie with dark tracksuit bottoms. It’s believed he was driving a dark-coloured, people carrier-style vehicle.

She added: “We know that there were a number of people and vehicles close by at the time of the assault and I am appealing for witnesses or anyone who noticed a people carrier type vehicle in the Great James Street/Little James Street area to please get in touch.

“Detectives are also keen to hear from anyone who may have captured dashcam footage. Detectives can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference number 241 of 18/11/18.”