Security alert in Derry after van hijacked by three masked men

POLICE IN DERRY have launched a security operation after a white van was hijacked by three masked men in the Circular Road area of the city.

The white Transit van was reportedly hijacked by the men at around 11.30am, when the suspects threw an object in the back of the van before abandoning it.

A number of homes in the area have been evacuated.

Superintendent Gordon McCalmont of the PSNI said that cordons had been put in place in the area following the incident, and acknowledged the significant disruption the measures would cause for locals.

“Unfortunately, a number of people have had to leave their homes after the report of a vehicle hijacking at around 11:30am today.

It was reported three masked men hijacked a white Transit van who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it.

McCalmont added that a community centre in Central Drive in the Creggan has been made available to those who have been evacuated.

“A number of cordons have also been put in place.

“I know this security alert will cause significant disruption to many people, but we will not take any chances and we have no option but to take these measures in order to keep people safe.

“This is the last thing the people of the city need, or want, but I want to reassure people we are doing all we can to minimise disruption,” he said.

The incident follows the explosion of a car bomb from outside a courthouse on Bishop Street in the city on Saturday night.

Five men, aged in their 20s, 30s, 40s and 50s, have been arrested in the city in relation to that incident.

With reporting by Órla Ryan