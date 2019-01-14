This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 January, 2019
'Border Fox' Dessie O'Hare pleads guilty to assault and false imprisonment

O’Hare (62), admitted to assaulting John Roche in Saggart, Dublin on June 9th, 2015.

By Alison O'Riordan Monday 14 Jan 2019, 12:24 PM
1 hour ago 7,196 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4438946
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

FORMER INLA MAN Dessie O’Hare, who was known as “The Border Fox”, has pleaded guilty at the non-jury Special Criminal Court to assault and false imprisonment in Dublin.

O’Hare (62), of Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, admitted today to assaulting John Roche, causing him harm, at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart, County Dublin on June 9th, 2015.

He also pleaded guilty to falsely imprisoning Martin Byrne at Rathcoole and Saggart on the same date.

Sean Guerin SC, defending, told the three-judge court that a trial would not be required and Mr O’Hare could be arraigned on two of the counts. The barrister said he would ask the court to take two other counts into consideration at the appropriate time

Dressed in a shirt and tie, O’Hare stood up and faced the court.

When the registrar read the two counts on the indictment to O’Hare and asked him how he was pleading, he replied, “guilty” to both.

Shane Costelloe SC, prosecuting, said Mr Guerin had informed him that there were some outstanding matters on his side of the house.

Following this, Mr Guerin said his client has had some engagement with “professionals” and the defence wanted to have up-to-date professional assistance for the sentence hearing.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Ann Ryan, remanded the defendant on continuing bail with the same terms and conditions until 3 April, when he will be sentenced.

Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

