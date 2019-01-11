This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 11 January, 2019
'An inspiration to all': BBC weather presenter Dianne Oxberry dies aged 51

The mother-of-two died yesterday morning following a short illness.

By Sean Murray Friday 11 Jan 2019, 7:55 AM
1 hour ago 16,985 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4434353
Image: BBC North West/Twitter
Image: BBC North West/Twitter

BBC TELEVISION AND radio presenter Dianne Oxberry has died at the age of 51 following a short illness.

The mother-of-two made her name on BBC Radio 1 and became the North West’s weather presenter in 1994, as well as fronting the Inside Out North West current affairs programme.

Her husband, cameraman Ian Hindle, said she was an “amazing wife and mother who embraced life to the full”, the BBC reported.

“She was an inspiration to all who knew and loved her but also to the people who watched and welcomed her into their homes each night as if she were part of their family too,” he said.

She will leave a massive void in our lives but because of the remarkable person she was she will forever live on in our hearts. The children and I will miss her more than anyone can imagine.

As well as weather broadcasting, Dianne Oxberry also worked as a reporter for BBC Sport, covering the Great North Run and the Manchester 10k. She also presented BBC Radio Manchester’s lunchtime show. 

One of her broadcasts was memorably gatecrashed by comedian Peter Kay, where he expressed his admiration for her.

She had recently taken part in 100-mile relay walk for Children in Need, with her colleagues Annabel Tiffin and Roger Johnson.

Johnson said this morning: “We are heartbroken by Dianne’s death. It is almost impossible to comprehend. Dianne was North West Tonight. It’s hard to imagine the programme without her.

Our thoughts are with Ian and all of Dianne’s family. We hope they will find some comfort in the knowledge so many people loved Dianne and will miss her terribly.

