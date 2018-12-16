Gardaí investigating after digger used in robbery of ATM in Co Monaghan

GARDAÍ IN MONAGHAN are appealing for witnesses after a digger was used in the theft of an ATM from the wall of a bank.

The incident occurred at around 3am at a bank on Main Street, Ballybay, Co. Monaghan.

The digger used in the robbery was towed to the scene by a tractor and trailer while a large SUV, possibly a Toyoto Land Cruiser, with a trailer was used to carry the ATM from the scene in the direction of Cootehill or Carrickmacross.

The tractor was set on fire at the scene.

The area has been sealed off and traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carrickmacross Garda Station on 042 9690190.