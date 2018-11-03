This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work

The permit was seized by gardaí and the driver was issued with a fixed charge notice.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 3:33 PM
56 minutes ago 7,602 Views 17 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4321150

A MOTORIST HAS been issued with a fixed charge notice after using a neighbour’s expired disabled permit to avail of free parking.

Gardaí said the motorist was using the expired disabled permit to avail of free parking near their workplace. 

The permit was seized by gardaí and the driver was issued with a fixed charge notice. 

The person was caught as part of Operation Enable – a multi-agency initiative between An Garda Síochána, Dublin City Council, Dublin Street Parking Service, the Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

The campaign urges disabled permit holders to respect the conditions attached to the permits and now allow others to misuse them.

Operation Enable was launched in March last year and in the first 12 months 80 people in total were prosecuted and fined

Speaking to TheJournal.ie earlier this year, Sergeant Peter Woods, who came up with the idea of the operation, said that he has seen cases where multiple permits have been reissued to family members of deceased persons, but he said the two associations that issue the permits have strengthened their policies in the last year to try to prevent this.

Woods said gardaí have also seized photocopies of permits from drivers and have identified people using their grandparents’ permits so they can park in the city centre for free all day while they are in work.

He said there is a heightened awareness about the issue among members of the public now, helped by the promotion of the operation on social media.

In March this year, one year on from the launch of the operation, Minister for Transport Shane Ross increased the penalty for parking in a disabled bay without an official permit from €80 to €150.

With reporting by Michelle Hennessy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rescue 116 called to assist Norwegian plane land at Dublin Airport
    78,874  37
    2
    		Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    43,812  0
    3
    		Gardaí to launch Foxrock murder probe after man's mutilated body found in house
    42,706  105
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus is adding millions of extra transatlantic seats - a move that pundits approve
    907  0
    2
    		Uber Eats is about to launch its assault on the Dublin food-delivery market
    614  0
    3
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    17  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
    32,847  22
    2
    		Johnny Sexton nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year award
    30,785  112
    3
    		Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards
    25,420  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		YouTuber Tana Mongeau's latest scandal proves controversy is currency in this new age of celebrity
    10,924  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    5,270  0
    3
    		5 alternatives to watching Peter Casey on tonight's Late Late Show
    5,087  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    GARDAí
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    Woman still being detained after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Woman still being detained after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    IRELAND
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie