GARDAÍ IN CO Louth have evacuated people in the Dublin Road area of Drogheda after a suspicious device was found near a parked car.

The alarm was raised this afternoon and as a precaution gardaí have evacuated the area and put a security cordon in place.

Gardaí have requested the assistance of the Army’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal service at the scene.

Traffic diversions are currently in place on Dublin Road, Drogheda.

Further updates to follow.