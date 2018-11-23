This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dissident republican suspect accused of attempting to murder police officer arrested

A viable bomb was found underneath a vehicle at the home of an officer in the Ardanlee area in February 2017.

By Sean Murray Friday 23 Nov 2018, 5:03 PM
1 hour ago 3,222 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4357387
The bomb found at the home of the police officer
Image: PSNI
The bomb found at the home of the police officer
The bomb found at the home of the police officer
Image: PSNI

POLICE IN THE North have arrested a 46-year-old man on suspicion of dissident republican activity.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit detained the man earlier today under the Terrorism Act.

He was arrested in the Cityside area of Derry, and is suspected of the attempted murder of an off duty police officer in the city on 22 February 2017.

A viable bomb was found underneath a vehicle at the home of an officer in the Ardanlee area.

The man has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Police said that they believed the attempted murder to be the work of the New IRA, and linked this incident with an attack in October 2014 which was also an attempt to murder police officers.

Detective superintendent John McVea said: “We believe the New IRA is responsible for both attacks. I can also confirm that the same type of pressure plate device was used on both occasions.”

These type of devices are designed to “murder and seriously injure people”, he said.

“If this UVIED had exploded with our colleague and his young family in the car earlier this year it would have had devastating consequences,” McVea added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar
    64,381  24
    2
    		'A juvenile act': World War I sculpture cleaned up after being vandalised with paint overnight
    45,890  137
    3
    		Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead
    45,911  58
    Fora
    1
    		The Irish Fairy Door Company has bagged a million-euro investment to start its line of merch
    216  0
    2
    		'Starting from scratch in your 30s and 40s isn't easy on any couple. It was such a dark period'
    217  0
    3
    		Coinbase brushes off bitcoin's battering after declaring Dublin its Brexit lifeline
    196  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    44,116  14
    2
    		'We're standing still. I don't think there's any forward-thinking.' Ex-Ireland boss calls for change in FAI hierarchy
    29,462  35
    3
    		40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee
    28,983  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    15,479  2
    2
    		Liam Payne is turning his gaff into a "lad's pad" since Cheryl moved out... it's The Dredge
    6,685  1
    3
    		9 fun and unusual advent calendars worth getting your mitts on
    3,602  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    Man (44) jailed for breaking bones in ex-partner's face and tearing clumps of hair out
    GARDAí
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    DUBLIN
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    How I Spend My Money: A civil servant on €23,000 who took a large pay cut to get her job
    COURT
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Daughter of murdered Noel 'Duck Egg' Kirwan: 'We'll never get our heads around this nightmare'
    Woman in the UK jailed for stalking ex-boyfriend, leading him to move country
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie