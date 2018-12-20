This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 20 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Doctor found not guilty of three-year-old son's murder by reason of insanity

Maha Al Adheem pleaded not guilty to murdering Omar Omran on 10 July 2017.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 20 Dec 2018, 3:47 PM
2 hours ago 7,871 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4408087
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A DOCTOR WHO stabbed her three-year old autistic son to death in their south Dublin home has been found not guilty of his murder by reason of insanity.

Kuwaiti national Maha Al Adheem (43) said; “I did it, I stabbed my son and then stabbed myself” when gardai arrived at the scene.

A large amount of blood was observed on Al Adheem’s hands and clothing before the boy’s body was found lying in the middle of a bed in the one bedroom apartment. 

Omar Omran was stabbed 20 times, mainly to the trunk of his body. Four stab wounds had penetrated his lungs and heart, severing a vital artery. His cause of death was multiple stab wounds to his chest, abdomen and trunk as well as to his right thigh. There were signs of defensive injuries to his right hand and a silver stainless steel knife was found at the top of the bed. 

Al Adheem, with an address at Riverside, Poddle Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12 had pleaded not guilty to murdering Omar Omran on 10 July 2017 at the same address. 

Two consultant psychiatrists gave evidence during the Central Criminal Court trial that Al Adheem was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia in July 2017.

The defendant was unable to appreciate that what she did at the time was morally wrong and would have been unable to refrain from her actions, they said. The doctor met the requirements for the special verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity, the court heard. 

On the first day of the trial, defence counsel Anne Rowland made a number of admissions on behalf of her client including that Al Adheem had inflicted stab wounds to the deceased and rang emergency services at 6.40pm on 10 July reporting that her son was dead.

Patrick Gageby, also defending, told the court this morning that he would like to repeat and add to one of the section 22 admissions which his colleague Rowland had previously made. 

The body of Omar Omran was removed to the Mater Hospital and then to the city morgue where an autopsy revealed stab wounds, which were inflicted by Al Adheem who had the requisite intention required by the Criminal Justice Act of 1964, Gageby said. 

The jury of nine men and three women spent one hour and 46 minutes deliberating today before bringing in a unanimous verdict of not guilty by reason of insanity.

After they had delivered their verdict, Justice Eileen Creedon thanked the jury for their care and attention to this very difficult case. 

The judge exempted them from jury service for the next five years and wished them a happy Christmas.

Justice Creedon then made an order committing Al Adheem to go to the Central Mental Hospital today and to be brought back before the court tomorrow morning at midday. 

The judge also directed the preparation of a psychiatric assessment by an approved medical officer. 

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'A sobering read': Here's the Irish government's no-deal Brexit plan
    77,518  94
    2
    		Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    77,492  63
    3
    		How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    69,679  70
    Fora
    1
    		'I’d love to lie and say I’ve got great work-life balance, but the truth is I don’t at all'
    299  0
    2
    		There's still a 'huge gulf' when it comes to securing post-Brexit flights to the UK
    137  0
    3
    		Major concert promoters will hike ticket prices under incoming tax changes
    63  0
    The42
    1
    		5 problems the new Man United manager needs to solve
    40,311  32
    2
    		Christmas comes early for Spurs as win over Arsenal sees them into League Cup semis
    14,774  35
    3
    		Back to school with JVDF: Injury comeback, beating the All Blacks and exams
    13,948  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan's Mary Queen of Scots costume 'changed her shape' for a month after filming wrapped
    6,233  0
    2
    		The importance of Rachel McAdam's viral breast pump pic can not be understated
    3,562  3
    3
    		The Kardashians are planning a digital detox in 2019 by shutting all of their apps in 2019... it's The Dredge
    3,055  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    Gardaí arrest man armed with 'imitation firearm' and suspect device at Family Courts in Dublin
    Harvey Weinstein back in court seeking dismissal of sex assault case
    Court deems €17k found in apartment of childhood friend of Daniel Kinahan proceeds of crime
    GARDAí
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    Two arrested after gardaí seize cannabis and cocaine worth estimated €97,000 in Munster
    11 people arrested in Cork during Garda 'day of action'
    Roscommon eviction: Gardaí conduct search operation after Sunday's violent scenes
    DUBLIN
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    Former Dublin U21 boss and senior coach lands new inter-county hurling job
    How I Spend My Money: A data analyst in Dublin on €75,000 who wants to live his life instead of saving
    From flats to nightclubs: An insider guide to 7 overlooked art deco gems around Dublin
    COURT
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Gardaí release photos of phones after three men charged over theft and fraud offences in Dublin
    Two men due in court over discovery suspected explosive device in Co Meath
    N7 workers who were treated "appallingly" by employers awarded more than €1m

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie