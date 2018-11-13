GPs hit out at 'inappropriate' reports that doctors will receive up to €450 for abortion services

A 'Vote Yes' poster on display in Dublin ahead of the referendum to repeal the 8th Amendment to the Constitution.

A LEADING DOCTORS’ group has hit out at reports that GPs will receive fees of up to €450 for providing abortion services.

Reports today suggested that an agreement had been reached between the Irish Medical Organisation and the Department of Health and HSE over how much doctors would receive for performing terminations.

It comes after the Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy Bill passed committee stage last week, with the bill set to return to the Dáil for report stage later this month.

However, the National Association of General Practitioners has criticised discussion of a pay structure for doctors who would provide terminations as “inappropriate”.

In a statement this evening, the association’s chief executive Chris Goodey said that there were still a number of questions surrounding the procedure that needed to be resolved.

“It is more important that discussions around safe and effective provision of services, rather than fees, are put in place at this time,” he said.

The association was also critical that it was not involved in discussions about how to provide terminations in a safe and effective manner, adding that it was “imperative” that more engagement with GPs took place.

“GPs should be fully trained and supported to provide a termination of pregnancy service of the highest and safest standards,” Goodey added.

“We must strive for a compassionate, supportive and respectful service that accommodates the needs and beliefs of all stakeholders.”