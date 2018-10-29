This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Monday 29 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I did one gig and 12 people turned up': Irish musicians make documentary about reality of touring

The documentary looks at what happened when three independent musicians teamed up to tour Ireland.

By Aoife Barry Monday 29 Oct 2018, 10:00 AM
8 minutes ago 281 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4307143

Source: gregcliffordmusic/YouTube

IT’S NOT EASY to be an independent musician – and a new Irish-made documentary wants to show the challenges that exist on the music circuit.

The documentary comes after comments by The Stunning lead singer Steve Wall and Eleanor McEvoy about earnings and what it takes to make it in Ireland.

The documentary features solo musicians Greg Clifford, Barry Jay Hughes and Ian N Brennan, who teamed up for a 17-date triple-headliner tour earlier this year. Clifford’s dad Dave came along to film the whole thing.

“It was all self-funded and booked. No manager, no funding,” says Greg Clifford. He says the documentary “aims to provide a measured and authentic insight into the highs and lows that ensue, goes beyond the music and captures traits and humour indigenous to the people of Ireland in the various counties we visited.”

The documentary was also a chance to work closely with his dad, who had never done documentary filming before – though he had studied photography as a performance artist and was the editor of VOX Music Magazine from 1980 to 1983.

The idea for the tour was conceived by Brennan, who brought Hughes and then Clifford on board. As solo musicians they all had limited resources, and Clifford says that “even just being a solo entity can be a lonely existence”.

“The idea behind the tour was to just become a proficient unit, pool our contacts together and heighten our potential reach,” explains Clifford. “We started planning things in October 2016: booking radio, I was getting on top of the graphic design work, getting the venue sorted.”

“It’s an elusive industry anyway but when you’re trying to get on your own you can get a bit disenchanted,” he says. “It’s not something that we’ve come across much – three solo acts coming together and working together. There were no egos attached to it.”

Back to Basics Tour 2

A career in music

What does it take to be a solo independent musician? “You have to be able to motivate yourself and be quite thick skinned and have a threshold for instability, so it’s definitely not for everyone,” he says. “You need to have a skill set, a varied skill set in terms of how to be your own booker, possibly be your own graphic designer.”

Clifford started playing music at the age of nine, going on to get an MA in contemporary composition.

“I’ve always been around [music], maybe it’s not always going to be gigging,” he says of his future. “I teach as well and I lecture in a sound training college so I am fully immersed in it.”

Ian Brennan started playing properly around the age of 15, going on to play in a band and then going solo. Barry Jay Hughes only became a full-time musician aged 30, having worked as a restaurant manager before giving it up to go solo. 

“His story is: I’m approaching 30, I don’t want to have any regrets in life,” says Clifford.

The documentary shows how the tour was a rewarding one, but it wasn’t without its tough moments. At one gig, there were just five people there.

“That is just a struggle in itself to stay motivated,” says Clifford. “But at the Grand Social it was excellent for our finale. It was well attended. That was satisfying because at that point the hard work had paid off in terms of the promo we’d done.”

Ireland vs Europe

Clifford moved to Berlin in 2014 so that he could focus on writing music. 

“That was really great, that was genuinely a seminal moment in my life and my development as a musician,” he says. “I became a solo act in 2012 and not by choice – the band dissolved, we’d run our course a little bit so that was strange not having that big sound around me.”

On stage with an acoustic guitar, he felt exposed, but still he kept on going. “That was in the age of singer songwriters having that pristine voice. I found myself really meandering and just lost and I was doing a lot of guitar teaching at the time and I was thinking ‘will that interest dissipate in my life?’,” recalls Clifford.

He says Berlin helped change things for him. He didn’t want to have regrets, “not looking back and thinking I wish I’d dedicated more of my time into music”.

But he knows that the lifestyle he had there is not possible in Ireland. “When I was living [in Berlin] it was really, really cheap,” he says. “People were really receptive to doing pop-up events. It’s just exciting anyway to be almost anonymous, that no one has a preconception of you.”

In Berlin, he got to play to a whole new crowd. Among the challenges for independent musicians is “standing out from the crowd”, says Clifford. “Getting traction is big. A big one as well is just getting your music to the right people – and I don’t even mean industry people, just the right audience who would be interested in that sound.”

Back to Basics Tour 1

The reaction and welcome that the trio have gotten abroad has shown them just what’s possible with their music careers. Clifford and Hughes recently played in Poland, and were impressed by the huge crowd they attracted.

Clifford contrasts this to the challenges of putting on gigs in Ireland:

Six weeks ago I put a gig on in the East Side Tavern and 12 people showed up. There is an array of great talent out there. Maybe there’s a point of saturation.

“One thing going forward – I’m definitely going to explore the possibility of playing abroad more,” says Clifford. “I played in Switzerland before. The treatment that we got was great over there. Solid payment – you felt valued a bit more. Maybe it’s the novelty of going away but definitely the treatment was very spot on.”

Cover gigs and wedding bands often help musicians to make money. But they won’t make much “until you get into that 1%”, says Clifford.

“Sometimes I wake up and think it’s absolutely absurd what I’m doing,” he admits. “You’re constantly staring into the space of futility. Am I going to keep soldiering on, is part of it a romantic dream? I don’t want to say I will give in. You only get one shot at life.”

What did he learn on the tour? “I learned that I definitely enjoy being on the road for the liberation it provides, and even a sense of escapism,” says Clifford. “One thing that was good for me was it helped me rekindle my interest in playing live.”

Back to Basics will receive its first Dublin screening on Tuesday 6 November in The Sugar Club.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Leicester helicopter crash: Police appeal for public's 'patience' as investigation continues
    84,628  22
    2
    		'We're okay thanks': Fianna Fáil TDs pour cold water on Casey's plan to join party
    55,861  142
    3
    		Spoiled ballot papers in the Presidential vote ranged from the political to the bizarre
    42,803  57
    Fora
    1
    		Here's a lesson in making staff redundant without causing extra stress at a tough time
    345  0
    2
    		The world of food is a 'lonely old road' - but this investor knows that 'people gotta eat'
    181  0
    3
    		Fewer visitors toured Ireland by bus last year - and not everyone's blaming it on Brexit
    129  0
    The42
    1
    		'I'm a mum of two small girls and work full time. Running is my hobby and I'm on a podium with two Ethiopian girls'
    45,876  21
    2
    		As it happened: Man United vs Everton, Premier League
    32,902  29
    3
    		Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    28,307  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		5 offerings on Netflix if you plan to scare yourself senseless this weekend
    5,390  0
    2
    		Poll: Do you even bother celebrating Halloween?
    3,115  5
    3
    		What's in my makeup bag? Charlene Flanagan
    3,071  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Why was the campaign so lacklustre? For the same reason 'no-one bothered going to Dublin matches this summer'
    Michael D Higgins' speech outlines his plans for the next seven years
    Taoiseach: 'There was an element of anti-Traveller sentiment in the vote'
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    'He made us champions': Leicester pays tribute to Thai owner
    Leicester's Thai boss killed in helicopter crash
    'Referee made it easy for Man United' - Marco Silva rages at penalty for Martial's 'clear dive'
    OPINION
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    The Irish For... Some spooky Irish words to get you in the mood for Samhain
    Opinion: 'Of course, no one ever admits to being prejudiced against Travellers'
    What is the long-term impact of Peter Casey's result on Irish politics, if there is one?
    GAVIN DUFFY
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Gavin Duffy has just set an unfortunate record in finishing bottom of the pack
    Michael D versus the rest: How did your constituency vote?
    Gavin Duffy: 'I am disappointed, but no regrets'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie