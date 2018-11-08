This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 8 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Just four dog poo fines were issued in Dublin City so far this year

Out of the four fines issued this year, just one was paid.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,707 Views 7 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4328007
Image: Monika Wisniewska via Shutterstock
Image: Monika Wisniewska via Shutterstock

NEW FIGURES SHOW that just four dog fouling fines were issued in Dublin City so far this year. 

This figure compared to 23 fines being issued in 2017, 78 being issued in 2016 and 26 being issued in 2015. The figures were released to Councillor Patrick Costello from Dublin City Council. 

All four fines this year were issued in Dublin Central. In previous years, the majority of fines had been issued in Dublin South Central. 

Out of the four fines issued this year, just one was paid. 

When asked whether he thinks the drop in figures this year may be down to people being more vigilant to disposing of their dogs’ poo, Costello said: “I think any of us who have walked through a park recently have seen that there’s dog [poo] everywhere.”

He also added that in previous years, the council had put extra money into the city budget to deal with the issue. 

Costello did, however, note that it can sometimes be difficult to determine who is responsible for the dog poo. 

“If you’re … a litter warden, and you’re standing in a park and you have a piece of dog [poo] in front of you and four dogs, you know, who did it? It can be hard to pinpoint the culprit,” he said. 

€150 fine

Although it is an offence under section 22 of the Litter Pollution Acts not to clean up after your dog has fouled (which can result in an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a summary conviction to a fine up to €4,000) the reality is that many dog owners are not doing so.

Statistically, dog poo represented just 1.22% of overall litter in 2016. Despite this low figure, the minister said he believed it is the most intrusive type of litter.

Toxocariasis is an infection caused by roundworm parasites. It is spread from animals to humans via infected faeces. Young children are particularly at risk of getting toxocariasis because their play habits make them more likely to come into contact with contaminated soil.

Costello suggested that dog fouling fines should be increased.

“We need to look at whether the fine is enough. On the fines issues, if you don’t think you’re going to get caught, you know, there’s pretty low risk. You need to increase the risk by increasing the size of the fine,” he said. 

He also suggested that more dog poo bins should be rolled out across the city, along with the distribution of free bags and scoopers. 

“We need more bins. We need more dog poo bins. What drives me bonkers is when you see people who pick up the poo in a little bag and then hang it on a tree or just leave it lying on the road.”

Government action

In May 2017, then-Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment Denis Naughten said that he was allocating extra resources to tackle the prevalence of dog poo on our streets. 

Speaking before the Seanad, Naughten said he intended to “allocate extra resources to local authorities under the Environment Fund and capital resources to roll-out initiatives to combat the problem”.

He said many initiatives to deal with dog fouling have already been introduced around the country.

These include the provision of signage, talking lamp-posts, dog waste bins and bags and awareness campaigns such as The Green Dog Walkers scheme, which the minister said been successful across Roscommon.

Talking lamp posts with audio devices that remind people to clean up after their dog have been installed on poles at locations including Baldoyle, Fingal, Mullingar, Athlone, Lahinch, Kilkee, and Limerick.

However, despite the action that has been taken to date, Costello noted that he has received a large number of complaints from residents in his local area. 

“This is a huge issue and every door you knock on and every resident’s association, it comes up.”

Dublin City Council has been contacted for comment. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		'Supervet' Noel Fitzpatrick stops traffic to rescue swan on his way to RTÉ
    68,199  45
    2
    		No big upsets as Trump's Republicans keep Senate and Democrats take House
    66,006  140
    3
    		A dead brothel owner from reality TV has been elected to a state seat in Nevada
    45,953  38
    Fora
    1
    		Pat Phelan says his new cosmetic clinic chain could be a 'half-billion-dollar business'
    297  0
    2
    		Ireland would be seen as a much pricier destination without Airbnb, tourism officials say
    132  0
    3
    		Cork startup Milis Bio wants to lure soft drink giants with its sweet-tasting proteins
    90  0
    The42
    1
    		Joe Schmidt's Ireland: Increasingly big in New Zealand
    57,593  60
    2
    		As it happened: Juventus v Man United, Champions League
    41,798  63
    3
    		Remarkable last-gasp comeback sees Man United seal priceless Champions League win over Juventus
    35,302  61
    DailyEdge
    1
    		For the love of God, please stop sharing Sinéad O'Connor's tweets about white people
    9,874  11
    2
    		Makeup Revolution's new skincare products could give The Ordinary a run for its money
    9,476  3
    3
    		Jack Whitehall and Kate Beckinsale have been caught out shifting... it's The Dredge
    8,421  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Schoolgirl whose mother is being prosecuted for buying abortion pills 'is potential victim of crime'
    Judge dismisses former Garda Commissioner O'Sullivan's defamation application
    Garda convicted over possessing child pornography images
    GARDAí
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Remains of Gussie Shanahan, who went missing 18 years ago, to be laid to rest this weekend
    Alleged IRA bomber told gardaí he believed 'DUP and not the DPP' decided to charge him over 1972 bombing
    Gardaí issue urgent appeal for info as house searched in Giedre Raguckaite murder probe
    COURT
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    Remaining motorists affected by Setanta Insurance collapse should get their money by Christmas
    US mail bomb suspect appears in New York court
    Teenager 'removed from classroom and questioned by police' over abortion pills
    LEO VARADKAR
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    A Brexit deal in November is less likely with every day that passes, says Taoiseach
    Varadkar doubles down on comments about medics not taking holidays over new year period
    Nurses and doctors should not be on Christmas holidays in the first weeks of January - Taoiseach

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie