This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 2 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We haven't crowned ourselves in glory': Apology to 5,000 people still waiting on Illness Benefit

People began to complain of delays in Illness Benefit payments back in August.

By Adam Daly Friday 2 Nov 2018, 2:58 PM
1 hour ago 5,034 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4319408
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews
Image: Sam Boal via Rollingnews

SOCIAL PROTECTION MINISTER Regina Doherty has apologised to the people affected by the delays in Illness Benefit payments, saying that issues with her Department’s new IT system have been rectified. 

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One this afternoon, Doherty said that she was hopeful that any outstanding payments will be issued this evening or over the weekend. 

“What was a move to bring efficiency to the system has caused nothing but distress.

“The most important thing I can say today is that I’m 99% confident that of the 55,000 customers who get a weekly payment off us, over 50,000 of them have received the correct payment this week.

“The remaining five thousand will receive it either today or over the weekend,” Doherty said. 

The Minister told the News at One she couldn’t be 100% positive that all the issues have been resolved, explaining the implementation of a new IT system was the main problem. 

‘Business as usual’

As previously reported by TheJournal.ie, people began to complain of delays in payments back in August but the department initially blamed the issue on GPs. 

The Department introduced a new claim form (IB1) and a new medical certificate (MED1) to replace the previous MC1 and MC2 forms for certification of the Department’s illness and injury benefit schemes but claimed that GPs continued to use old forms despite the system changeover. 

Speaking today, Doherty said that the claim forms are creating separate issues to the IT system delays, adding that negotiations are ongoing between GP representative groups and the Department in relation to the problems arising from the changes. 

The IT problem occurred when the system moved from a payment-in-arrears system to a real-time payment system, according to Doherty. 

“Which meant in August we had an overpayment, lots of people didn’t notice so when we corrected to recoup the overpayment in an underpayment a number of weeks ago, they certainly would have noticed that. Going to a real-time system then caused splits in payments.”

Doherty said that this has been a learning curve for the Department and that, in the future, IT systems will be fully tested before being implemented. 

The Minister’s interview on RTÉ was the first time she had apologised publicly for the distress caused and took the opportunity to thank the 250 staff members that work in the Illness Benefit section. 

“We haven’t crowned ourselves in glory for the last couple of weeks but a particular tribute to the people in the department in that area who have had to listen to very stressed customers and upsurge in calls.” 

Doherty concluded that she hopes things will be “business as usual” for the Illness Benefit sector on Monday. 

A number of people have spoken to TheJournal.ie about their experience with the Department since the delays began in August.

One woman said she had to join Twitter just to get in touch with the Department as they hadn’t answered her calls or responded to any of her emails about the delay in her payments. 

“I’m a very proud person so feel a little embarrassed to have to rely on the State to live, my head just isn’t in a good place at the moment and therefore I can’t work,” she told TheJournal.ie last month. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Ireland's entertainment world comes out for funeral of Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds
    74,609  10
    2
    		Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    52,552  30
    3
    		Healy-Rae sends patients to Belfast for hip and knee replacements to avoid a four-year wait
    34,755  80
    Fora
    1
    		‘Our first big project was shelved - I thought we were screwed; we had no money coming in’
    369  0
    2
    		Tech PR firm Wachsman is bolstering its Dublin base as it grows beyond public relations
    229  0
    3
    		'Selling my dad's practice was tough. It had put food on the table and clothes on our back'
    118  0
    The42
    1
    		'I can't understand why this is happening, but it's not in my character to sit by and say nothing'
    52,892  11
    2
    		Beirne and Larmour get first starts in exciting Ireland team for Italy clash
    35,324  76
    3
    		'We paid €650 for a bus to Galway and no linesmen showed up. It's a complete lack of respect'
    29,658  18
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can Justin Timberlake go five minutes without mentioning Britney? Apparently not
    8,581  1
    2
    		Rami Malek has explained why he wasn't on board with saying hi to a fan's friends
    4,911  0
    3
    		So, what do you make of Netflix's dark Sabrina reboot?
    4,876  3

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    'Iâve been kidnapped. Iâm going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    'I’ve been kidnapped. I’m going to be killed': A phone call no father ever wants to receive
    Dublin man sentenced to 14 years for raping Spanish student repeatedly over 21-hour-period
    Trial hears evidence against garda accused of possession of child pornography
    HEALTH
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    How access to health services differs if you've private insurance or are 'in the twilight zone'
    Number of births continues to decrease as average age of mothers rises
    Medical cannabis products can now be prescribed in Northern Ireland
    GARDAí
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Woman arrested after man's body is found at house in Dublin
    Murder investigation launched after man (30s) fatally stabbed in Kildare
    Gardaí renew appeal for information about machete killing of Mikolaj Wilk

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie