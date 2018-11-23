This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 23 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Dolce and Gabbana apologise after offensive ad sparks boycott

In an attempt to salvage their reputation the designers issued a video apologising.

By AFP Friday 23 Nov 2018, 9:40 PM
1 hour ago 9,345 Views 22 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4357859

Source: Dolce & Gabbana/YouTube

THE FOUNDER OF Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana has apologised to Chinese customers today as a row over racially offensive posts snowballed, with its products pulled from lucrative Chinese e-commerce platforms.

In an attempt to salvage their reputation in the world’s most important luxury market, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana capped a 1 minute 30-second mea culpa by saying “sorry” in Mandarin in a video posted on a Chinese social media platform.

“Our families always taught us to respect different cultures across the world and because of this we want to ask for your forgiveness if we have made mistakes in interpreting yours,” said Dolce in Italian.

“We want to say sorry to all Chinese across the world, of which there are many, and we are taking this apology and message very seriously,” Gabbana added.

The Chinese-subtitled video – the company’s second apology this week over the row – was posted on Weibo, the popular Chinese Twitter-like social media platform where they have close to one million followers.

The controversy marks the latest backpedalling by a foreign company for offending Chinese consumers or authorities.

Earlier this year, German automaker Mercedes-Benz apologised for “hurting the feelings” of people in China after its Instagram account quoted Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, seen as a separatist by Beijing. The foreign ministry welcomed the apology.

Under pressure from Beijing, a growing number of international airlines and companies have edited their websites to refer to the self-ruling democratic island of Taiwan as “Taiwan, China” or “Chinese Taipei”.

Marriott’s website in China was shut down by the authorities for a week earlier this year after a customer questionnaire listed Taiwan, Tibet and Hong Kong as separate countries, prompting the hotel chain to apologise and change the wording.

181121164053-dolce-gabbana-shanghai-2-exlarge-169 A Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign showed a model eating traditional Italian food with chopsticks. Source: Dolce & Gabbana/Instagram

D&G boycott 

Dolce & Gabbana had already issued a written apology on Weibo earlier this week after the scandal prompted Chinese celebrities to boycott a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Shanghai, which the company then cancelled.

The controversy arose after the brand posted short clips on Instagram showing a Chinese woman eating pizza, spaghetti and a cannoli with chopsticks that some deemed culturally insensitive.

But it escalated after screenshots circulated of an Instagram user’s alleged chat with the famously volatile Gabbana, who used five smiling poo emojis to describe China and launched insults at the country and its people.

The company said its account and that of Stefano Gabbana had been hacked and that its legal office was investigating the matter.

Despite the earlier apology, the Italian fashion house’s products disappeared from multiple Chinese e-commerce platforms.

A spokeswoman of retail giant Suning.com said they have removed all Dolce & Gabbana products after the incident.

The brands also could not be searched on retail giants Taobao and JD.com. The two companies did not respond to requests for comment.

China Dolce & Gabbana A computer screen shows the online impact on Dolce & Gabbana products displayed in Beijing, China Source: Ng Han Guan via PA Images

 ’Insult’ China 

A protestor on Thursday targeted the Dolce & Gabbana store in Shanghai, plastering the storefront with the alleged screenshots of Gabbana’s conversation.

“Improper comments that insult China from the so-called famous designer of an internationally famous brand have really ruined our mood,” said protestor Edward Gu, who claims to work for a modelling and talent agency.

Referring to the cancelled show, he said many models, manufacturers and publicists from around the world worked hard on it but it was now a “wasted effort”.

Chinese social media users were unconvinced by the latest apology, with the video garnering over 100,000 comments some three hours after it was posted.

“They’re bowing their precious heads to the renminbi (yuan) then,” one Weibo user commented on the apology post.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (22)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Irishman dies following incident outside New York bar
    66,349  25
    2
    		Local Irish retailers hit back at Black Friday 'headaches' by encouraging a new shopping trend instead
    58,592  61
    3
    		'Bomber' nickname causes mid-flight trouble for Eoin Liston
    36,047  22
    Fora
    1
    		'Starting from scratch in your 30s and 40s isn't easy on any couple. It was such a dark period'
    319  0
    2
    		Coinbase brushes off bitcoin's battering after declaring Dublin its Brexit lifeline
    303  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was carrying all this excess weight and was quite lethargic in stuff I was doing'
    48,209  15
    2
    		40-year bans for Mullingar Town players who attacked referee
    33,620  63
    3
    		Mick McCarthy set to be appointed as Ireland manager - reports
    31,539  148
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    16,003  3
    2
    		Liam Payne is turning his gaff into a "lad's pad" since Cheryl moved out... it's The Dredge
    8,805  1
    3
    		Here's what all the celebs got up to for Thanksgiving
    4,422  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Teenager admits trying to kill woman last Christmas
    Two Dubliners to be sentenced to life in prison over murder of man killed on his way to drug deal
    Sentencing adjourned for man who sexually assaulted Brazilian student he met on Tinder
    GARDAí
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Three men appear in Drogheda court accused of false imprisonment and assault
    Waterford courthouse and shopping centre evacuated after suspicious device discovered
    Woman seriously injured after being hit by a car in Sligo
    IRELAND
    'People say Roy is âMr Angryâ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    'People say Roy is ‘Mr Angry’ but he's honestly not like that all the time' - Robinson
    Ruddock credits 'incredible' Schmidt before Ireland boss' big announcement
    'Words can't explain how truly thankful I am to be here'
    OPINION
    Extract: Don't fear the reaper - an immunologist on why we shouldn't be so afraid of death
    Extract: Don't fear the reaper - an immunologist on why we shouldn't be so afraid of death
    Opinion: Children in cages is the new normal in Hungary
    'A four-day work week could lead to greater productivity and wealth'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie