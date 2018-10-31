This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 31 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Moronic', 'odious', 'vile': How public expressed anger at Tánaiste's claim that Donald Trump is not racist

Emails released under the Freedom of Information Act show how the public reacted to a now-postponed visit by Trump to Ireland.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 31 Oct 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 4,433 Views 11 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4313565
Simon Coveney (L) and Donald Trump (R)
Simon Coveney (L) and Donald Trump (R)
Simon Coveney (L) and Donald Trump (R)

A CLAIM BY Tánaiste Simon Coveney that he did not think Donald Trump was racist prompted several angry emails from members of the public in September, it has emerged.

Records released under the Freedom of Information Act show that the public reacted furiously to the Department of Foreign Affairs over a proposed visit by the US President to Ireland.

Trump had been due to visit Dublin and his hotel in Co Clare on Monday, 12 November as part of a trip to Europe to coincide with Armistice Day on 11 November.

The now-postponed visit drew widespread criticism from opposition politicians and members of the public, and a number of protests had been planned to coincide with Trump’s stay.

The Department received 23 emails complaining about the visit, with many expressing anger at Coveney for comments he made after the visit was announced in late August.

‘Totally racist’

On 7 September, the Minister for Foreign Affairs was asked if he thought that Trump was a racist, a viewpoint aired by former Taoiseach Enda Kenny.

“No, I don’t say he is a racist,” Coveney replied.

“As I have said before, I disagree with many of the policies that he advocates … but it is the reality and the way that mature politicians deal with things is they meet each other, they have disagreements and they explain each other’s positions, directly.”

However, several people subsequently wrote to the Minister questioning his remark, with ten emails to the Department accusing Trump of racism.

“I find it astounding that you state that Donald Trump is not racist,” one person wrote.

“Is this the man lauded by the KKK, the NRA, and whose response to Charlotsville [sic] vindicated those white supremacists as “having some good people in their midst”?”

“It is possible that Mr Coveney’s comment might not reflex [sic] the views of the Irish people,” another person wrote.

A third person said that the US President’s “every bone, molecule and DNA [sic]” were racist and called on Coveney to stop saying otherwise.

Rescind invitation

However, racism was not the only accusation levelled at Trump by members of the public.

Other emails called the US President “misogynistic”, “homophobic”, “vile”, a “sociopathic narcissist”, a “despot”, “odious”, “a bully”, “a destroyer of all humanity”, a “sexual predator”, “toxic”, “evil”, “an insult to humanity”, “a menace to be sidestepped” and a “whore master”.

One member of the public drew attention to some of the scandals surrounding Trump and questioned how the government could invite him to Ireland.

“He has publicly mocked the disabled, belittled African-Americans, labelled Mexicans as criminals, and objectified and insulted women, recently referring to former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman as ‘that dog’,” they said. 

Many people asked the Government to withdraw the invitation issued by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during his St Patrick’s Day visit to the US in March.

“Take a leaf from Senator John McCain [sic] and tell him to stay where he is,” one person said.

Another person wrote: “Trump and his maligned, moronic and absurd policies are harmful to and dangerous for the entire world and he must not be given any platform here in Ireland to promote his vile and evil agenda.”

Others said Coveney and the government should “rethink [their] support”, and rescind the invitation to Trump “at the earliest date”.

Dialogue

Others still chose to take aim at the government, threatening not to vote for Fine Gael in the next election and informing Coveney that they would protest Trump’s visit.

One person, who said they were “appalled” at the government’s invitation to a “sinn-féiner” [sic] in world trade asked why they had issued the invitation at all.

“The answer is that Fine Gael is not, when the chips are down, a party of principle, but a party of business,” they said. “And that, I fear, is what lies behind the invitation.”

Another complainant said that Coveney “did not speak for” them and should “get some back bone”.

“I voted for this government and have supported its agenda on most levels but feel the level of public outrage on this will be unlike anything seen before,” said one person, who questioned the visit despite understanding the importance of dialogue.

“I know you have to kiss the ring a little,” said yet another, before adding that they “lost a lot of respect” for Coveney for welcoming Trump to Ireland.

One correspondent listed more controversies surrounding the US President, including a travel ban imposed on individuals from some Muslim majority countries and his reactions to the US earthquake in Haiti and a far-right protest in Charlotteseville in 2017.

“I wish you well with welcoming this truly horrible human to our country,” they added.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Bodies of two sisters found taped together on New York river bank
    48,512  10
    2
    		Murderer, Irish-American gangster, FBI informer: The Whitey Bulger story
    45,747  42
    3
    		Poll: Should Ireland follow the UK in introducing a 'Google tax'?
    39,713  70
    Fora
    1
    		Plans for a €20m digital hub at Dún Laoghaire have been axed - but no one can agree why
    327  0
    2
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    246  0
    3
    		'Nothing's more challenging than dealing with tragedy - this job goes beyond dispensing drugs'
    141  0
    The42
    1
    		Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    36,240  29
    2
    		Stoke City will respect James McClean's decision not to wear a poppy for Remembrance Day
    24,873  68
    3
    		'If I don't stay in Cork, I won't be signing for another League of Ireland team'
    22,395  12
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Did you pass your driving test on the first attempt?
    6,932  4
    2
    		Pharrell Williams issued a ban after Donald Trump played 'Happy' following the synagogue shooting
    4,542  1
    3
    		Poll: Are you surprised Kim Kardashian included her baby in a promotional upload?
    4,528  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    EU
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    The clocks went back on Sunday - but plans to stop the biannual time change won't happen next year
    A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    Brown Bag Films wants 'less restrictive' foreign worker rules as it struggles to find EU staff
    ITALY
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Venice hit by heavy flooding as 11 people die in storms across Italy
    Ireland injury concerns ease ahead of Schmidt's delayed arrival in Chicago
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    IRELAND
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Ireland not ruling Conor Murray out of sensational return to face the All Blacks
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    GALWAY
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    Appeal to find girl missing from Galway
    New centre aims to ease trauma for children who have been sexually abused
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie