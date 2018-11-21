This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 21 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Trump and US Chief Justice engaged in unprecedented war of words

John Roberts’ criticism is the first time the Republican-appointed leader of the federal judiciary has pushed back against Trump.

By Associated Press Wednesday 21 Nov 2018, 10:15 PM
41 minutes ago 5,739 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4353530
US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House yesterday.
Image: Ting Shen/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House yesterday.
US President Donald Trump speaking to reporters outside the White House yesterday.
Image: Ting Shen/Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump and Chief Justice John Roberts are engaged in an extraordinary public back-and-forth over Trump’s description of a judge who ruled against his migrant and asylum policy as an “Obama judge”.

Roberts criticism is the first time the Republican-appointed leader of the federal judiciary has pushed back against Trump, who has previously blasted federal judges who ruled against him.

Roberts today the US doesn’t have “Obama judges or Trump judges, Bush judges or Clinton judges”. He commented in a statement released by the Supreme Court after a query by the Associated Press.

Roberts said an “independent judiciary is something we should all be thankful for”.

“Sorry Chief Justice John Roberts, but you do indeed have ‘Obama judges,’ and they have a much different point of view than the people who are charged with the safety of our country,” Trump tweeted in response. 

Last year, the president used the term a “so-called judge” after the first federal ruling against his travel ban. During the presidential campaign, Trump criticised Roberts himself for the chief justice’s decisive vote in 2012 to preserve the Obama healthcare overhaul.

Trump also referred to a judge who was presiding over a fraud lawsuit against Trump University as a Mexican who would be unable to rule fairly because of Trump’s proposal to build a wall along the US-Mexican border.

Supreme Court 

The president’s latest remarks come as the Supreme Court is enmeshed in controversy over his appointment of Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Several justices have spoken out about judicial independence and the danger of having the court viewed as a political institution that is divided between five conservative Republicans and four liberal Democrats.

Roberts is widely seen as the justice closest to the middle and likely to determine the outcome of high-profile cases that split the court.

Trump made his comments yesterday when a reporter asked for his reaction to a ruling by US District Judge Jon Tigar in San Francisco that put the administration’s asylum policy on hold.

The president complained that his opponents file lawsuits in courts that are part of the liberal-leaning 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals. Before he took office, conservative groups tended to bring challenges to Obama-era policies in Texas, part of the conservative-leaning 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals.

“Every case that gets filed in the 9th Circuit, we get beaten. And then we end up having to go to the Supreme Court, like the travel ban, and we won,” Trump said.

The president went on to say about the asylum ruling:

This was an Obama judge. And I’ll tell you what, it’s not going to happen like this anymore. 

But the initial travel ban ruling in 2017 was issued by US District Judge James Robart, an appointee of President George W Bush. Roberts also was appointed by Bush.

It was unclear what Trump meant when he said things would change. The 9th Circuit is by far the largest of the federal appellate courts, covering Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington. Some Republicans in 9th Circuit states have proposed splitting the circuit in two, but legislation has not advanced.

The court has long had a majority of judges appointed by Democratic presidents, with the current breakdown at 16-7. But Trump has the opportunity to narrow that edge significantly because there are six vacancies, and he already has nominated candidates for five of them.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    58,980  57
    2
    		US tourist killed by arrow-shooting Indian tribe
    51,293  95
    3
    		Public asked to help find boy missing since last week
    45,136  14
    Fora
    1
    		Excess heat from Amazon's giant data centre will be used to warm homes in Tallaght
    2,986  0
    2
    		'My father gave the best advice - be comfortable with failure, otherwise you'll never take risks'
    334  0
    3
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    140  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    87,483  188
    2
    		Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    29,736  108
    3
    		Martin O'Neill summoned to crunch talks as FAI eye change - reports
    26,263  66
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    8,594  0
    2
    		Here's a list of all the Irish slang that Jamie Dornan translated for Vanity Fair
    8,411  0
    3
    		Azealia Banks said Kim is going to leave Kanye but won't reveal why in case 'Kris Jenner kills him' ...it's The Dredge
    7,618  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Court says students who posted video of classmate snorting sugar must be allowed back to school
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    How I Spend My Money: A civil servant on €23,000 who took a large pay cut to get her job
    All-Ireland winning boss commits to Dublin for new two-year term
    DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL
    Future of College Green: Council CEO says gradual changes will lead to 'completely traffic-free area'
    Future of College Green: Council CEO says gradual changes will lead to 'completely traffic-free area'
    Council wants large-scale art project to mark Euro 2020 games. Here's what Germany did
    Ten Irish novels in contention for €100,000 Dublin Literary Award, the world's most valuable annual fiction prize
    IRELAND
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie