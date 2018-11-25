'Thank you President T': Trump congratulates himself for falling oil prices

President Donald Trump gives a thumbs-up as he has Thanksgiving Day dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday.

US PRESIDENT DONALD Trump is ending his Thanksgiving break in Florida the same way he began it — tweeting and spending time at one of his local golf courses.

Trump congratulated himself on Twitter today for falling oil prices, writing “thank you President T“, and admonished the Federal Reserve over interest rates.

In a separate tweet, he called on Mexico to stop caravans of Central American migrants from trying to reach the U.S. border.

“Would be very SMART if Mexico would stop the Caravans long before they get to our Southern Border, or if originating countries would not let them form,” he wrote.

He claimed, without evidence, that “it is a way they get certain people out of their country and dump in U.S. No longer”.

He also blamed Democrats for creating the problem, demanding: “No crossings!”

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat from Minnesota, said on ABC’s This Week the president should be taking responsibility for the situation.

“He controls the White House. His party controls the House and the Senate and it is on them,” she said, arguing that Trump should have worked more closely with Central American countries to prevent the caravans.

She said Trump had chosen “to weaponise” and “politicise” the situation, but “has an opportunity here, especially with a new Congress coming in, to get this done”.

Paris protests

Trump also weighed in on the protests currently taking place in Paris, which were sparked by rising fuel taxes.

“The large and violent French protests don’t take into account how badly the United States has been treated on Trade by the European Union or on fair and reasonable payments for our GREAT military protection,” Trump wrote, adding:

Both of these topics must be remedied soon.

The White House did not immediately respond to questions about what the president was referring to.

Thousands of police have been deployed throughout France to contain the deadly demonstrations that have morphed from anger over the taxes into a rebuke of French President Emmanuel Macron and the perceived elitism of France’s ruling class.

Trump plans to return home to Washington DC later today.

The president plans to visit Mississippi for two rallies tomorrow in support of GOP Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith, who is in a runoff on Tuesday against Democrat Mike Espy, a former congressman and agriculture secretary under President Bill Clinton.

Espy is trying to become the first African-American to represent the state in the Senate since Reconstruction.