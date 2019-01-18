This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Donald Trump ordered Cohen to lie about a Trump Tower in Moscow - report

No other media has confirmed the allegations, which, if true, constitute a felony crime.

By AFP Friday 18 Jan 2019, 8:14 PM
1 hour ago 5,806 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4448260
Image: UPI/PA Images
Image: UPI/PA Images

AN EXPLOSIVE REPORT has alleged that Donald Trump ordered his lawyer to lie to Congress about a Russia skyscraper project has prompted opposition Democrats to pledge an investigation into whether the US president had committed a felony.

Buzzfeed News reported that Michael Cohen told investigators Trump personally instructed him to lie about the Moscow Trump Tower plan in testimony in 2017 to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

The White House sought to brush the report off by questioning Buzzfeed’s credibility and accusing Cohen of serial lying – while not directly addressing the allegations in the story.

“Lying to reduce his jail time!” Trump said of Cohen, who was convicted last year of fraud and perjury.

“This is just another in a long line of ridiculous charges without any corroboration or credibility whatsoever,” White House deputy spokesman Hogan Gidley told Fox News.

The premise is ridiculous. We are also talking about a person in Michael Cohen, who now quite frankly has been proven to be a liar.

Rudy Giuliani, one of Trump’s lawyers dealing with Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible collusion with Russia by the Trump campaign, likewise suggested to several journalists that Cohen was lying.

“If you believe Cohen I can get you a great deal on the Brooklyn Bridge,” Giuliani, the former New York mayor, is reported to have quipped.

Trump Russia Probe Michael Cohen arrives at his home with his arm in a sling Thursday, 18 January 2019 in New York. Source: Kevin Hagen

Impeachable offense

No other media has confirmed Buzzfeed’s allegations which, if true, constitute a felony crime – suborning perjury – and an impeachable offense. But Democrats took the report seriously.

“The allegation that the President of the United States may have suborned perjury before our committee in an effort to curtail the investigation and cover up his business dealings with Russia is among the most serious to date,” said Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

We will do what’s necessary to find out if it’s true.

“If this report of Trump suborning false testimony is confirmed, then Trump committed a felony and must resign or be impeached,” tweeted Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley.

The Buzzfeed report was based on interviews with two anonymous “federal law enforcement officials” whom Buzzfeed said were involved in investigations relating to the matter.

The report came two months after Cohen pleaded guilty in a New York court to making “false, fictitious and fraudulent” written testimony to Congress in connection with the Moscow project.

A statement of the facts in his 29 November plea deal, in a case brought by Mueller, suggested that his written testimony to Congress in August 2017 had been prepared in consultation with unnamed people in the White House.

In the 2017 testimony Cohen falsely said the Moscow project talks ended in January 2016, when in fact they went on at least six months longer, to June 2016 when Trump had already secured the Republican nomination for president.

Cohen also claimed at the time that others in the campaign, including Trump, were not informed about the project.

But in the November plea deal Cohen admitted the deal had in fact been discussed with Trump – designated “Individual 1″ in court documents – several times in early 2016.

“Cohen made the false statements to minimize links between the Moscow project and Individual 1… in hopes of limiting the ongoing Russia investigations,” prosecutors wrote.

Trump’s right-hand man

The Buzzfeed report raised the stakes for Trump in his battle against Cohen and added to the political turmoil in Washington, where the government has been partially closed for four weeks due to a faceoff between Democrats and the White House over the president’s demand to fund a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Meanwhile Cohen continues to be a headache for the White House.

He was the president’s personal lawyer and right-hand man for years at the Trump Organization, often relied upon to quietly fix difficult problems and negotiate deals for the real estate mogul.

But he has turned on his former boss after he was charged with giving hush money to women credibly claiming to have had affairs with Trump ahead of the 2016 election – payments that violated campaign finance laws.

Cohen, who has been sentenced to three years in jail, said Trump ordered him to make the payments, and now says he regrets his work for the president.

“I truly regret my blind loyalty to a man who doesn’t deserve it,” Cohen said yesterday in response to another article on his work for Trump.

© – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (31)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    189,707  89
    2
    		'We will miss him dearly': RTÉ tributes to presenter Alan McQuillan who has died aged 37
    103,325  17
    3
    		Two women hospitalised in car crash with Britain's Prince Philip that left royal uninjured
    88,747  95
    Fora
    1
    		Salesforce thinks the housing crisis will ease by the time it brings 1,500 new jobs to Dublin
    478  0
    2
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    278  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Mahony passed fit to start in Munster's showdown with Exeter Chiefs
    20,337  30
    2
    		Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    17,431  73
    3
    		Know your sport? Take our weekly quiz
    16,037  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		First Dates viewers couldn't get their heads around Lorraine from Limerick and her dessert-stealing
    8,812  1
    2
    		Sophie Turner said her hair requirement for Game of Thrones was 'really disgusting'... it's The Dredge
    6,988  1
    3
    		Brian McFadden told Loose Women exactly why he won't be joining Westlife on their reunion tour
    5,605  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRIME
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    'Damaging' garda report to outline how young people who committed violent crimes went unpunished
    Senior Kinahan associate Thomas Kavanagh to appear in court over firearms offences following arrest in UK
    COURTS
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    Violent rapist who 'didn't participate fully' in sex-offender treatment to be released this weekend
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    Dublin man whose gun jammed when he tried to shoot ex-girlfriend jailed for eight years
    HIGH COURT
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    Master of High Court defends breaking windows in Four Courts with hammer
    State to appeal High Court ruling on Graham Dwyer's phone data
    GARDAí
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Zero-degree temperatures forecast as Gardaí warn drivers of slippery roads
    Man (40s) arrested at 450-plant growhouse in Waterford business park
    Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie