Poll: Do you donate blood?

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has urged people to give blood at their local blood donation clinics over the coming weeks.

One in four people will require a blood transfusion at some time in their lives. However, only 2% of the population donate blood.

Over the Christmas period and into the new year, the blood supply diminishes as collections are reduced but demand remains unchanged.

Harris noted that hundreds of people every week are helped in their recovery by the ready availability of blood, thanking donors and the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.

