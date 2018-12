Letterkenny University Hospital, where the post mortem was carried out.

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING the death of a woman in Donegal.

The woman’s body was found at 3pm on Thursday in the Annagry area.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí said in a statement.

Donegal Daily reports that she was found outside her home.

The results of a post mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation.