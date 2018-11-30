Woman (70s) dies in Donegal road crash

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died, after a fatal crash on the N56 in Donegal this afternoon.

The incident occurred on a stretch of road between Crolly and Dunlewy at around 4.30pm.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital.

The stretch of road is currently closed as forensic investigators attended the scene.

Local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.