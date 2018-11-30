This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman (70s) dies in Donegal road crash

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after her car crashed into a ditch.

By Sean Murray Friday 30 Nov 2018, 10:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,414 Views 1 Comment
File photo
Image: Google Maps
File photo
File photo
Image: Google Maps

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died, after a fatal crash on the N56 in Donegal this afternoon.

The incident occurred on a stretch of road between Crolly and Dunlewy at around 4.30pm.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene after her vehicle crashed into a ditch.

Her body has been removed to Letterkenny Hospital. 

The stretch of road is currently closed as forensic investigators attended the scene. 

Local diversions are in place.

Witnesses are asked to contact Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

