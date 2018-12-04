This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 December, 2018
Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal

The man was the only occupant of the van.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 4 Dec 2018, 9:19 AM
44 minutes ago 1,973 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4374244
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

A MAN HAS died after his van crashed into a vacant house in Donegal last night.

The incident occurred on the N15 at Cashelnavene in Ballybofey, Co Donegal at 11.15pm. The man in his late 20s was the sole occupant of the van.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The road is closed for a garda technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who was travelling in the area between 10:30pm and 11:30pm, to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100.

