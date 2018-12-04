Man dies after van crashes into vacant house in Donegal

A MAN HAS died after his van crashed into a vacant house in Donegal last night.

The incident occurred on the N15 at Cashelnavene in Ballybofey, Co Donegal at 11.15pm. The man in his late 20s was the sole occupant of the van.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road is closed for a garda technical examination and diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone who was travelling in the area between 10:30pm and 11:30pm, to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100.