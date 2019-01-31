This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Funerals to be held today for four men killed in Donegal car crash

The funerals will take place today, beginning at 10am.

By Zuzia Whelan Thursday 31 Jan 2019, 8:31 AM
54 minutes ago 2,523 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4469153
Scene at Gortahork, Donegal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Scene at Gortahork, Donegal.
Scene at Gortahork, Donegal.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

THE FUNERALS OF four young men who died in a car crash on Sunday night will take place today. 

The men, all in their twenties, were from the local area. 

Shaun Harkin‘s funeral mass will take place in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, at 10am this morning, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mícheal Roarty‘s funeral mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey, at 11.30am this morning, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

John Harley‘s funeral mass will take place at St Finian’s Church, Falcarragh, at 1pm this afternoon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Scott‘s funeral mass will take part in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, at 2.30pm this afternoon, with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on a road near Magheraroarty, Gortahork, shortly before 9pm on Sunday, where Garda and emergency services were called to the scene. 

The four men, travelling in one car, were pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of the crash is not yet known. Gardaí have appealed for witnesses. 

Sinn Féin councillor John Seamais Ó Fearraigh told TheJournal.ie earlier this week, that people in the area are “devastated”.

Four young men have lost their lives, it’s a huge tragedy. It’s just devastating for all the families and all the friends as well.

“The two parishes of Gweedore and Gortahork are just totally numb,” Ó Fearraigh said. 

He commended emergency services for responding so promptly to the incident, saying: “You can’t imagine what they go through, it’s very distressing.”

