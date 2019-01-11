Tributes paid to PE teacher killed in Donegal crash

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a schoolteacher who died after a jeep crashed into her in Dungloe, Donegal, yesterday.

Dawn Croke, who was a PE teacher at the local Rosses Community School, died instantly when the incident happened at around 6.30pm on Chapel Road in the town.

A six-year-old girl was also injured in the incident. Gardaí believe that Dawn managed to move the child out of harm’s way before the vehicle struck her.

Tributes have been paid to the well-liked teacher.

A statement from Rosses Community School read: “Our school community wish to offer our sincerest condolences on the tragic death of our colleague and friend, Ms Dawn Croke.

“We offer our condolences to her father and staff member Tony Croke, his wife Anne, our student Emily, past pupils Aaron, Ethan and Adam, her partner Patrick, and her sons Jason and Calum on the sad passing of our wonderful teacher and friend Ms Dawn Croke.

“Our school wish to send our love and support to the family, school and local community at this sad time. We, the school community, remember with love and fondness our colleague Dawn. We pray for the family and friends at this sad time.”

Gardaí are investigating the incident.