Dublin: 0 °C Sunday 20 January, 2019
Neil Fox's sister Donna was killed while cycling. He's calling for action from Shane Ross on an overtaking law

A planned new law was abandoned at the start of the year.

By Andrew Roberts Sunday 20 Jan 2019, 9:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,905 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4447232

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

Subscribe for more videos

NEIL FOX SAYS he was bitterly disappointed when it was confirmed at the start of the year that a planned new law to set a minimum passing distance for motorists overtaking cyclists was being abandoned by Shane Ross, the transport minister. 

The cycling safety campaigner’s sister Donna was killed after being struck by a truck in Dublin in 2016. She had been cycling to work. 

Since then, Neil has been advocating for better conditions for cyclists – including the minimum passing distance law that is in operation in countries like Australia and the USA. 

Minister Ross said this month that it would be exceptionally difficult to draft legislation to enforce a minimum distance – but Neil says claims that the situation in Ireland is substantially different to other countries are to be taken, at best, with a “pinch of salt”.

About the author:

About the author
Andrew Roberts
andrew@thejournal.ie

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

