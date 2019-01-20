Neil Fox's sister Donna was killed while cycling. He's calling for action from Shane Ross on an overtaking law

NEIL FOX SAYS he was bitterly disappointed when it was confirmed at the start of the year that a planned new law to set a minimum passing distance for motorists overtaking cyclists was being abandoned by Shane Ross, the transport minister.

The cycling safety campaigner’s sister Donna was killed after being struck by a truck in Dublin in 2016. She had been cycling to work.

Since then, Neil has been advocating for better conditions for cyclists – including the minimum passing distance law that is in operation in countries like Australia and the USA.

Minister Ross said this month that it would be exceptionally difficult to draft legislation to enforce a minimum distance – but Neil says claims that the situation in Ireland is substantially different to other countries are to be taken, at best, with a “pinch of salt”.