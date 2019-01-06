This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 6 January, 2019
After 30 years, the tiny doughnut kiosk on Dublin's O'Connell Street is still going strong

The family-run business is facing stiff competition.

By Nicky Ryan Sunday 6 Jan 2019, 10:30 AM
1 hour ago 8,359 Views 7 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

THE DOUGHNUT CRAZE was obvious to anyone walking the streets of Dublin in 2018

More and more shops had been filling up street corners and shop fronts since last year, and with the collapse of the Aungier Danger chain earlier this year, it looked like the bubble was about to burst.

However, within just a few months everyone was back at it again, beeping their car horns wildly in a doughnut-craving mania outside the newly-opened Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown.

And through it all, a little kiosk has been soldiering away on O’Connell Street, selling simple chocolate, cinnamon, and sugar doughnuts.

The Rolling Donut has now expanded into a chain, but its owner told us the kiosk – first opened back in 1988 – is busier than ever in the face of increased competition.

Watch the video above for our full report.

Nicky Ryan
@NickyRyan_
nicky@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (7)

