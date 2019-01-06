After 30 years, the tiny doughnut kiosk on Dublin's O'Connell Street is still going strong

THE DOUGHNUT CRAZE was obvious to anyone walking the streets of Dublin in 2018

More and more shops had been filling up street corners and shop fronts since last year, and with the collapse of the Aungier Danger chain earlier this year, it looked like the bubble was about to burst.

However, within just a few months everyone was back at it again, beeping their car horns wildly in a doughnut-craving mania outside the newly-opened Krispy Kreme in Blanchardstown.

And through it all, a little kiosk has been soldiering away on O’Connell Street, selling simple chocolate, cinnamon, and sugar doughnuts.

The Rolling Donut has now expanded into a chain, but its owner told us the kiosk – first opened back in 1988 – is busier than ever in the face of increased competition.

Watch the video above for our full report.