Tuesday 8 January, 2019
DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (30s) in connection with Dublin 4 sexual assault

Gardai have also seized a car in connection with the investigation.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 12:29 PM
26 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/4428508
File Photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
File Photo
File Photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN have arrested and released a man in his 30s in connection with an alleged sexual assault on a woman in the early hours of Sunday 9 December. 

The man was arrested on Thursday 3 January and brought to Irishtown Garda station where he was released the following day.

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The incident is believed to have occurred in the vicinity of Shelbourne Road, Ballsbridge and Merrion Road, Serpentine Avenue in Dublin 4 between 00:43am and 02:14am.

Gardaí have also seized a vehicle in connection with the incident, which took place in a car.  

Witnesses or any person who can assist are asked to contact Gardaí in Irishtown Garda station on 01 6669600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

