This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence

The court heard that a juror apparently “smiled and winked” in the direction of the complainant and two gardaí.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Monday 5 Nov 2018, 3:42 PM
1 hour ago 16,385 Views 10 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4323690
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A DRAMA TEACHER jailed for raping a student when she was around seven years old has withdrawn an appeal against the severity of his sentence after being warned the Court of Appeal also has power to increase his sentence.

Kevin Carroll (58), of Hawthorne Drive, in Birr, Co Offaly had pleaded not guilty to two categories of raping the girl at the Offaly school on a date between 1996 and 1998 when she was aged between six and eight.

He was found guilty on both counts by a jury at the Central Criminal Court and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment by Ms Justice Margaret Heneghan on 26 February 2016.

Carroll lost an appeal against his conviction in July and was due to appeal the severity of his sentence today. However, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham told Carroll’s lawyers at the callover of cases that he was anxious their client be made aware of the court’s “full range of powers”.

Later that morning, Carroll’s barrister, Roderick O’Hanlon SC, told Mr Justice Birmingham that the appeal was being withdrawn.

“You’ve had the benefit of some very good advice,” the judge told Carroll.

‘Smiled and winked’

In his unsuccessful appeal against conviction, O’Hanlon submitted that the trial judge ought to have examined the jury after one juror apparently “smiled and winked” in the direction of the complainant and two gardaí.

The court heard that the defence characterised the expression on the juror’s face as a “smile” and a “wink” while the prosecution characterised it as “neutral to stern”.

Rejecting this ground, Mr Justice Birmingham said the judge was entitled to take the view that any engagement was minimal and did not amount to the sort of communication that would involve an interference in the trial process.

Neither a stern expression nor a wink or smile could have amounted to communication with a juror.

He said the humanity that a juror brings to the process is an essential element of the right to trial by a jury of one’s peers. Members of a jury bring their humanity and human response to the process, and this is the essence of their engagement, the judge said.

If someone decided to monitor the facial expressions of jurors throughout a trial, it is likely that they would observe many different expressions: sympathy; amusement; horror; disgust and anger, not to mention blank expressions and boredom.

The fact a particular juror reacted in a particular way would not, in general, give rise to any response from the observer.

Mr Justice George Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice John Hedigan and Ms Justice Marie Baker, said the three-judge court had not been persuaded that the trial was unsatisfactory or the verdict unsafe.

The appeal was therefore dismissed.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (10)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    41,048  8
    2
    		Varadkar tells May he's open to backstop review as long as UK can't unilaterally pull out
    39,762  73
    3
    		Lynn Ruane: Examining morality through the prism of social class
    34,821  76
    Fora
    1
    		'You're either premium or you're not': Why Wicklow Wolf won't compete with the beer giants
    269  0
    2
    		Crowley Carbon is building a developer team in Sofia because Dublin talent is too costly
    265  0
    3
    		Poll: Would you get junior recruits to coach senior staff?
    47  0
    The42
    1
    		'Uneducated cavemen' - FA investigate McClean's Instagram post featuring Bobby Sands quote
    28,753  76
    2
    		53 scores and 90 minutes of action as Ballygunner defeat Ballyea in Munster club hurling thriller
    20,714  8
    3
    		Diego Maradona in Dublin: the flicks, the tricks and the unusual circumstances behind it
    19,152  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Ariana Grande revealed that her high ponytail is a source of 'constant pain' ...it's The Dredge
    7,465  0
    2
    		Countless childhood films from the 90s passed me by: Which one do I need to watch?
    6,699  5
    3
    		How Well Do You Remember the Biggest Pop Culture Moments of 2008?
    6,157  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    Drama teacher jailed for raping student (7) ends appeal to reduce sentence
    Jury begins deliberating in trial of murder accused who allegedly 'chopped' friend up with chainsaw
    'The actions of a coward, evil': Man jailed for ten years for repeated rape of daughter
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    GARDAí
    Superintendent David Taylor has retired from An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na
    Superintendent David Taylor has retired from An Garda Síochána
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    DUBLIN
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Teenager suffers knife wounds to face during altercation in Dublin
    'Was your Snapchat worth it?': Emergency brakes used by Luas drivers 550 times this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie