This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
: °C Friday 4 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December

Gardaí said that one in 10 of these arrests were people driving “the morning after”.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Friday 4 Jan 2019, 8:34 PM
1 hour ago 4,009 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4424638
Image: Wanderley Massafelli/Photocall Ireland
Image: Wanderley Massafelli/Photocall Ireland

GARDAÍ ARRESTED A total of 938 people on suspicion of drink or drug driving since the beginning of December, the force revealed today. 

Gardaí said that the 938 drivers had been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs since the beginning of its Christmas and New Year road safety campaign. 

They said that one in 10 of these arrests were people driving “the morning after”, meaning people who may have been still above the legal limit after consuming alcohol the night before. 

“An Garda Síochána will continue to focus on these high risk drivers throughout 2019,” gardaí said in a statement released on Twitter

“It’s a choice to drive intoxicated – and a potentially fatal one. Never, ever drink and drive.  

Gardaí said that they arrested a total of 8,753 drivers on suspicion of driving under the influence of drink or drugs in 2018. 

As well as this, over 130,000 drivers were detected breaking the speed limit last year, and just under 30,000 were caught holding a phone while driving. 

New drink driving laws came into effect last year which see an automatic disqualification for drivers on their first offence of driving while over the permitted 50mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Investigation launched as armed raiders rob Dublin Lidl
    87,565  56
    2
    		German far-right group launches vigilante street patrol after alleged asylum seeker attacks
    54,124  204
    3
    		PODCAST: 'I lost two sons to suicide - I want people to know it's okay to have problems'
    44,513  25
    Fora
    1
    		5 Irish founders share the one day in business they'll never forget
    534  0
    2
    		A major new Halloween festival is tipped to be bigger than New Year's Eve
    154  0
    The42
    1
    		Sane settles compelling top-of-the-table clash to cut Liverpool's lead to four
    32,760  198
    2
    		Busy day as Liverpool and England duo move to Bournemouth
    18,764  23
    3
    		Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
    18,113  16
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kevin Hart's appearance on Ellen just proves how unwilling he is to take responsibility for his comments
    8,619  6
    2
    		Hailee Steinfeld denied calling Niall Horan a 'narcissist' and 'master of manipulation' on Instagram ...it's The Dredge
    6,779  1
    3
    		I hear you're a racist now, Penelope: Instagram has it out for a six-year-old
    6,585  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HSE
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HSE urges people to get vaccinated as at least 2 die after contracting H1N1 flu virus
    HIV diagnoses reached a record high last year in Ireland
    HSE warning over 'my options' unplanned pregnancy websites with anti-abortion message
    HEALTH
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Guide suggests not enough evidence that screen time is harmful to children's health
    Opinion: The key to the trolley crisis lies in a statutory right to access home care
    Opinion: 'Nobody should have to live like this - I need more care to meet my basic needs'
    GARDAí
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    938 drivers arrested on suspicion of driving under influence of drink or drugs since start of December
    Death of woman being investigated by gardaí in Co Donegal
    Senior garda suspended pending GSOC investigation
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Do you plan to cut down on screen time in 2019?
    Poll: Will the hospitality VAT hike make you go to restaurants less?
    Poll: When are you taking down your Christmas tree?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie