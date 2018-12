THERE HAVE BEEN at least 445 suspected drink-driving arrests so far this month, according to An Garda Síochána.

Since 30 November, there have been 445 arrests on suspicion of intoxicated driving, with 218 of these in the last week alone.

Of the total, 205 arrests occurred between 11pm and 4am and a further 43 arrests occurred between 9am and 12pm.

The Gardaí emphasised that they were targeting drink driving at all hours.